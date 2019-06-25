The Motor Show

If this is your first time at a motor show and you want to make your car stand out, then you might not necessarily want to spend an arm and a leg on it. Registration can already be pretty expensive, not to mention the extra costs for shipping the vehicle. But there are some easy ways that you can give your car a bit of personality and make it stand out. Here are a few tips on how to give your car a quick makeover on a budget.
Get a Show Plate
Whether you have a pet name for your car or have any other unique plate ideas, you can build your show plates at Number 1 Plates and add a personalised touch to your car. They have a simple plate making an application on their website that will allow you to get creative with different layouts and fonts. A nice show plate is a quick and easy way to make your car stand out and might even get you a laugh or two.
Use Registration Plate Frames and Decals
Now that you have your new personalised plate, why not help it stand out even more with a registration plate frame? You can find them in all sorts of different colours and themes, and can really use them to reflect your personality. Decals are also a good idea if you’re feeling a bit adventurous.
Have the Car Repainted
If you’re not happy about the car’s colour and think it could be improved, you can always get a new paint job. While this is a bit more expensive than the other options, this is the chance to get a colour that really stands out. You can also go for funky unusual colours that you rarely see at motor shows. This is one of the best ways to personalise your car and reflect your personal style.
Give it a Quick Shine
If you’re ok with the car’s colour, however, but feel like it could look better, you should also consider giving the car a good polish before the competition. This will take care of minor blemishes, surface marks, and will just make the car’s paint look brand new. The surface will also feel much better to the touch, which will make a difference with judges.
Don’t Forget the Small Details
You don’t necessarily need to do something big to improve the look of your car, however. Small changes count and will eventually add up. Make sure that you have the car thoroughly cleaned and detailed. That means the wheels, tyres, and motor as well. Judges will look at the motor when rating your vehicle, so don’t cut corners there. You should also consider bringing some of your supplies as well in case something happens either on the way there or on location. Bring some cleaning materials and a scratch remover just in case.
As you can see, there are tons of different things that you can do to make your car stand out, even if it’s on a budget. Always look for new ways to improve and personalise your car, and also look at what others are doing for inspiration.
KJ
If this is your first time at a motor show and you want to make your car stand out, then you might not necessarily want to spend an arm and a leg on it. Registration can already be pretty expensive, not to mention the extra costs for shipping the vehicle. But there are some easy ways that you can give your car a bit of personality and make it stand out. Here are a few tips on how to give your car a quick makeover on a budget.
Get a Show Plate
Whether you have a pet name for your car or have any other unique plate ideas, you can build your show plates at Number 1 Plates and add a personalised touch to your car. They have a simple plate making an application on their website that will allow you to get creative with different layouts and fonts. A nice show plate is a quick and easy way to make your car stand out and might even get you a laugh or two.
Use Registration Plate Frames and Decals
Now that you have your new personalised plate, why not help it stand out even more with a registration plate frame? You can find them in all sorts of different colours and themes, and can really use them to reflect your personality. Decals are also a good idea if you’re feeling a bit adventurous.
Have the Car Repainted
If you’re not happy about the car’s colour and think it could be improved, you can always get a new paint job. While this is a bit more expensive than the other options, this is the chance to get a colour that really stands out. You can also go for funky unusual colours that you rarely see at motor shows. This is one of the best ways to personalise your car and reflect your personal style.
Give it a Quick Shine
If you’re ok with the car’s colour, however, but feel like it could look better, you should also consider giving the car a good polish before the competition. This will take care of minor blemishes, surface marks, and will just make the car’s paint look brand new. The surface will also feel much better to the touch, which will make a difference with judges.
Don’t Forget the Small Details
You don’t necessarily need to do something big to improve the look of your car, however. Small changes count and will eventually add up. Make sure that you have the car thoroughly cleaned and detailed. That means the wheels, tyres, and motor as well. Judges will look at the motor when rating your vehicle, so don’t cut corners there. You should also consider bringing some of your supplies as well in case something happens either on the way there or on location. Bring some cleaning materials and a scratch remover just in case.
As you can see, there are tons of different things that you can do to make your car stand out, even if it’s on a budget. Always look for new ways to improve and personalise your car, and also look at what others are doing for inspiration.
KJ