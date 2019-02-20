Marshall & Brown
I was delighted to have had the opportunity to try the new Luxury Jamaican food range Marshall & Brown at a recent launch in the Jamaican High Commission in Kensington
Filling a gap in the market for authentic Jamaican food and cooking ingredients the range includes six different flavoured Mama Brown Jamaican rum cakes, six varieties of Jerk House sauces and seasonings, a Jamaican rum punch and a range of artisan chocolates that incorporate Jamaican rum.
Marshall & Brown was the idea of entrepreneur Dr.Carlton Brown - a first generation British-Jamaican with a love of Caribbean food. His mother, now 95, and late mother in law were both wonderful cooks and inspired Carlton and his wife Marvely to develop a premium range of authentic Jamaican foods and beverages which pay homage to their mothers and their own heritage.
Carlton explains: “Growing up my mother was always cooking or baking. If someone was getting married she would always want to get involved and cook things like Jamaican patties. She was an entrepreneur herself and had a micro catering business and my grandfather was an early retailer in Jamaica. He had one of the first grocery shops in Mount Diablo, near Linstead, in the Parish of St Catherine. So food and business are both in my blood.”
“For most Jamaicans, family, friends, and food are incredibly important and everyone likes to bake. Growing up we always had people around and there was excessive food and drink. Jerk chicken with rice and peas was a Sunday favourite and mum was always going to the local markets to source the freshest spices and seasonings.
“Later I met my wife Marvely who shares my passion for food, and then her mother Eugenia Marshall who loved to cook and bake.
“Jamaica is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations and the cuisine is becoming very popular too. I want to offer people the best of Jamaica with my authentic premium products.”
Following two years of research Marshall & Brown was launched.
Some of the products such as the rum punch and chocolates are produced in the UK using Jamaican rum. The rest is produced in Jamaican and all the ingredients, including thyme and onions, are sourced in Jamaica. There is even a vegan rum truffle.
Poppy Watt
