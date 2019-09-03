Latisse for Longer Eyelashes
Like your eyebrows, long eyelashes also help to enhance the eyes natural structure, the beauty, youthfulness and general attraction of your eyes.
I for one have always had a problem with the length and thickness of my eyelashes. Not being a lover of wearing mascara every day there are a few additional alternatives to help enhance your eyelashes.
Firstly there is the eyelash curler. These are typically a handheld tool made from metal that has clamps that squeeze down and help to curl your eyelashes. You will instantly notice the difference it makes as your lashes will appear longer and lift your whole eye area. Pretty straightforward to use with results lasting generally for the duration of the day you curled them
Secondly, we have the eyelash lift. I love this treatment and have had it done numerously over the years. Here a consultant will treat your eyelashes to stay in a curled position lasting for around 6 to 8 weeks. The lash lift sets the shape of your natural lashes using a chemical solution rather like a perm, the process will generally take about an hour. Your curled lashes will shed naturally and be replaced with your normal shaped lashes. (In my case straight!)
Alternatively, there is a lash serum to help grow your lashes. I have recently been introduced to a product called generic Latisse. This is a tool for the growth and strengthening of eyelashes, which, so they say can bring back to life even the most damaged and lifeless eyelashes. The unique formula of the active ingredients restores the structure of the hair and stimulates the growth of eyelashes. Buy latisse online starting at $39.
This product is simple to apply to the skin of the upper eyelid at the base of the eyelashes. The effect is not instant; it could take 8 to 10 weeks before you notice a significant difference in length, fullness, and darkness of your eyelashes.
You have over 100 eyelashes on your upper eyelids, which perform several functions; As well as looking beautiful, the primary one is to protect the eyes from small particles such as dust, sand or debris from entering and harming the eye. The eyelids spread lubricating tears across the surface of the eye with just a single blink, and the lashes act like specialised antennae sensing the smallest incoming offending particles. Such tiny little things with such an important function, therefore we should take great care to look after them properly. Always clean your eyes with care particularly if wearing mascara and massage the tips of the lashes before you go to bed with good old coconut oil to keep them in peak condition.
Poppy Watt
I would suggest you consult your GP if you are unsure about using any eyelash serum.
