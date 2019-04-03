Asociación Generando and Mavi Kalemwin inaugural Juliette Gimon Courage Awards
Global Fund for Children recognizes two grassroots leaders boldly pursuing justice for children worldwide
Global Fund for Children announces the winners of its inaugural Juliette Gimon Courage Awards at the 2019 Global Philanthropy Forum in Redwood City, CA, recognizing innovative grassroots organizations Asociación Generando (ASOGEN) and Mavi Kalem for their work to advance children’s rights in the face of political and social adversity.
Mavi Kalem has spent nearly two decades mobilizing community volunteers to empower impoverished women and children in Istanbul, including rapidly adapting to meet the needs of Turkey’s growing Syrian refugee population.
“This award recognizes Mavi Kalem’s continuous and persevering work for children, especially for the empowerment of girls in disadvantaged communities,” said Filiz Ayla, Chairwoman of the Board and General Director of Mavi Kalem. “Global Fund for Children motivated and reinforced us to develop innovative education programs for children. With this award, we become more determined to pursue our courageous efforts to care about the rights and needs of children.”
In the Guatemalan states of Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez, and Sololá, ASOGEN is the only community-based organization to offer survivors of gender-based violence the legal aid, medical services, and psychological support they urgently need.
“This award dignifies the work that ASOGEN carries out with Guatemalan women, especially young and adolescent girls,” said Danessa Luna, Executive Director of ASOGEN.
Global Fund for Children gives the annual Courage Awards through the Juliette Gimon Fund for Courageous Leadership – a more than $1 million endowment made possible by William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and other donors – in honor of Juliette Gimon.
A former Board Chair of Global Fund for Children, Juliette passed away on February 24, 2018. Her wisdom, insights, and profound concern for children helped shape Global Fund for Children, changing hundreds of thousands of young lives across the globe.
"We're thrilled to recognize ASOGEN and Mavi Kalem for the strength, courage, and passion they demonstrate in their work to defend and empower young people in incredibly challenging circumstances," said John Hecklinger, President and CEO of the Global Fund for Children. "These values honor Juliette Gimon's legacy and her work to inspire positive change for children around the world."
Mavi Kalem and ASOGEN were selected for their courageous work from among 12 award finalists who have endured bomb threats, stood up to the Taliban, and defied deeply engrained practices like female genital mutilation and child marriage. The winners have channeled adversity into their causes, boldly pursuing justice for children worldwide.
About Global Fund for Children
Global Fund for Children partners to build a world where all children and youth enjoy equal resources and opportunities in society and live free from violence, discrimination, and exploitation. To that end, GFC invests in innovative local organizations, helping them deepen their impact and build their capacity for social change. Together, GFC and its partners advance the rights of children and youth facing poverty and injustice and equip them with the tools and skills to reach their full potential. Since 1997, Global Fund for Children has invested $43 million in nearly 700 organizations, reaching more than 10 million children and youth worldwide. For more information, visit www.globalfundforchildren.org.
About the Juliette Gimon Courage Awards
Juliette Gimon, former Board Chair of Global Fund for Children, passed away on February 24, 2018. Global Fund for Children established the Juliette Gimon Fund for Courageous Leadership, a more than $1 million endowment made possible by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and other generous donors. Annual awards from the fund – the Juliette Gimon Courage Awards – recognize innovative grassroots organizations around the world that are positively impacting children in especially challenging circumstances. Some recipients will have overcome considerable obstacles to pioneer an innovation that transforms circumstances for children and youth. Others will demonstrate the courage of resilience, thriving amid unusual contextual challenges; still others will have leaders who have navigated personal hardship and channeled adversity into their organization’s cause. For more information, visit www.globalfundforchildren.org/courage-awards.
About Mavi Kalem Social Assistance and Charity Association
Istanbul, Turkey
A group of volunteers founded Mavi Kalem Social Assistance and Charity Organization in 2000, following a massive earthquake in the Marmara region of Turkey. Rooted in the idea that volunteerism is a way of life, Mavi Kalem has spent nearly two decades mobilizing volunteers to improve the lives of impoverished women and children living in the multi-ethnic Fatih district. From health education, to psychosocial support services, to summer art clubs, each project has been implemented collaboratively with volunteers and members of the community. In recent years, Mavi Kalem has rapidly adapted and expanded its programs to meet the needs of the growing Syrian refugee population. Today, Mavi Kalem’s initiatives include child protection, girl empowerment, and children’s education, among others, many of which are specifically designed for refugee children and their families. For more information, visit www.mavikalem.org.
About Asociación Generando
Chimaltenango, Guatemala
Asociación Generando (ASOGEN) is dedicated to supporting survivors of gender-based violence, providing them with legal aid, medical services, and psychological support. Despite a desperate need for these services, ASOGEN is the only organization that offers this kind of support in Chimaltenango and the neighboring states of Sacatepéquez and Sololá. ASOGEN also conducts educational outreach in schools, promotes gender equality through workshops and trainings, and works closely with public officials, judges, and community leaders to promote laws and policies that protect and expand sexual and reproductive rights. ASOGEN has also supported survivors of the June 2018 eruption of Volcán de Fuego, which caused deadly landslides and swallowed nearby communities in volcanic ash. In addition to organizing and providing immediate humanitarian aid, ASOGEN continues to offer psychosocial support to children and youth who were traumatized by the disaster. For more information, visit www.asociaciongenerando.org.
