Important Things You Need to Know When Starting a Commercial Space Rental Business
If you happen to own a property within the central business district one way to increase its current value is to diversify. But the main question is what to do and how to diversify? The answer is quite simple, convert the prime lot into a commercial space and have it rented out by different businesses. Rental property is known to be a very profitable source of income since a lot of entrepreneurs nowadays are always looking for various ways to expand their business. So here are some tips on how to begin dealing with commercial rental spaces.
Know the actual value of your property
Before renting out office space, it is essential for you to know the actual cost and value of your building. Every property owner is required to settle their property taxes every year. You also need to understand that commercial properties are paying more taxes compared to residential properties. That is the reason why offices and other retail establishments are paying higher monthly rates. Knowing the value of your rental property will more or less give you an idea of how much rent to charge your tenants.
Allocate enough space for parking
One of the additional perks that you can offer to your tenants is the use of parking space. Whether it is a paid or free parking lot, what is important is that their cars are well-taken care of. You need to make sure that the parking lot is always well maintained by hiring the services of some commercial paving experts to ensure that the lot is free from cracks, potholes and other kinds of damage that can also cause a lot of inconvenience for your tenants. You need to give them the right amount of comfort so that they will not think about relocating to other buildings.
Be flexible and accommodating to your tenants
As a property owner, you need to understand that your tenants belong to different offices. Therefore, each of your tenants has a different set of needs and wants; being flexible is the key to avoiding misunderstandings. If you are confident enough that you can provide excellent service to your tenants, then that is the time you can offer them the opportunity to sign a long-term lease contract. The minimum length of stay can range from 24 to 48 months. Just make sure to continue providing your tenants with excellent customer service.
Adhere to the fire code and building safety standards
Part of your responsibility as a landlord is to ensure that your tenants are safe at all times. Make sure that your building is compliant with the fire and safety standards set by the national government. Make sure that you coordinate with the building inspector and comply to avoid paying a hefty fine. The safety officers can require you to place fire extinguishers, install sprinklers and alarms in every space to give your clients peace of mind.
As a landlord, your primary concern is to take care of maintenance and building concerns. Owning a building comes with more significant responsibilities, but you will benefit from your investment as long as you take good care of your tenants.
Poppy Watt
