The Importance of Mental Health for Women
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As one knows, mental health is important for the future. It can not only help you be a better person but also benefit others around you, such as your spouse or your children. Mental health awareness is important for people from all walks of life, but it’s especially needed for women. Here are a few reasons why.
Depression is Higher for Women
Women get depressed more. Perhaps it’s how we are hard-wired, or because men tend to be less emotional. Who knows? Either way, depression is here for many women, and it can be devastating, to say the least. Depression ranges from just a day where you have the blues to being debilitating and lasting for a long time. Depression can come in a tough cycle to break, where our thoughts just make the problem worse. We oversleep or don’t sleep at all, and this causes our depression to worsen. Depression is indeed a delicate thing, and us women should strive to change it.
There are many ways to treat depression. Some take medicine. Others practice meditation and mindfulness. No matter the way through, depression needs more recognition and there needs to be more options for women who are depressed.
Women Get More Mental Health Problems as they Age
As you age, you are more prone to dementia or other mental health problems that come with ageing. Perhaps one reason is that women do live longer on average, thus being more prone to mental health problems. That is why as women, we need to improve our mental health while we are younger. Keeping a sharp mind can help you as you age and reduce your chances of getting these mental health problems that come with ageing. The last thing you want is to spend your golden years in mental turmoil.
Insomnia is Higher
Women are more likely to have insomnia. Insomnia means fewer hours sleeping. Ironically, women need more sleep than men on average. Not being able to get enough sleep leads to poorer mental health and can cause some serious problems. Receiving mental health treatment can mean treating your insomnia and getting a better night’s sleep.
Women Are More Than Likely To Be Sexually Assaulted
Sexual assault is a problem, and we have made some great strides to spread awareness and try to find a solution. One of the biggest impacts that rape or sexual assault can have on a woman is that it can affect her mental health. Women may develop PTSD and fear others because of what happened. It’s important that she receives the right mental healthcare so she is able to cope with her trauma.
Women Are Doing More Jobs
Women are working hard, doing all the jobs that only the men did back in the day. While equality is good, being overworked can have an impact on one’s mental health. Some people think that you should not complain about your job, but having mental woes because of a rude boss or being overworked can cause some problems down the road. It’s important that you get the healthcare you need. They also need to take care of the family, and you can learn about how to do that better here.
Seek Help!
If you are dealing with mental health problems, there is no shame in talking to someone for help. Mental health therapy can help you improve as a person and help you grow when you’re having some mental health troubles. Finding your own way to cope with your problems and grow as a person is a sign of a strong woman, and you should try your best to be that way.
