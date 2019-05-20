Image Skincare Overnight Masques
With a focus on face masks at the moment, Poppy Watt has the opportunity to try two of the Image Skincare Overnight Masques.
“I have never tried an overnight mask before. In my head, my thoughts were with my mother and I visualised it was going to resemble the vintage look of thick, white cold cream on my face, this picture has never inspired me to try. However, how times have changed. We are not in the dark ages anymore and developments have improved not only the look but also the results of an overnight mask.
Image Skincare has two incredible overnight masks with which I was highly delighted with the result. No thick creams as I had expected, you would not even know you were wearing a mask. The cream absorbs in the skin with no stickiness, greasy residue or colour leaving a morning fresh, dewy look to wake up to.”
Overnight Masks are designed to help penetrate more deeply as you sleep, working both as a barrier to keep dust and impurities away and a sealant, letting the goodness of the mask work more effectively.
The key benefits are the following:
1. Hydration
Whether you spend your time outdoor or indoor at the end of the day your skin can be dry. Whilst you are at totally relaxed night an overnight mask hydrates your skin, replenishing lost moisture and helps to bring back the natural glow to your face.
2. Protection
Dust, pollution, makeup, bad eating, and even everyday stress pool their strength and impact on your skin, which can often leave it dull and lifeless. An overnight face mask goes deep within and restores the protective moisture barrier, ready to deal with another day.
3. Brighten skin
Daily exposure to the world outside clogs your pores and gradually builds a layer of dead cells. An overnight face mask gently exfoliates your skin while you sleep. When rinsed off the next morning, it leaves your skin looking visibly brighter and fresher.
‘Image skincare has developed two great overnight masks, which are well worth trying. I would certainly recommend giving them a go…’
VITAL C Hydrating Overnight Masque
This overnight treatment has a triple mineral complex that energizes the skin for a revitalised look. The mask is lightweight and absorbs directly into the skin.
The gel-texture is comforting to apply; its aim is to deliver water to the skin and locks in vital nutrients while you sleep.
The mask contains blue-green algae extract, a natural retinoid alternative, which helps to smooth skin and diminish, wrinkles also hematite and malachite, to provide unique mineral radiance for stressed skin.
The result is that you wake up with intensely hydrated, glowing skin.
Directions
Apply a thick, even layer in the evening to cleansed skin and leave on overnight. In the morning, rinse with lukewarm water. Use 2-3 times a week or as needed.
AGELESS total overnight retinol masque
This mask is recommended for Normal, ageing and pigmentation skin and is very much a hydrating mask.
Here we have a revolutionary science meeting the proven anti-aging benefits of retinol.
This breakthrough treatment masque transforms skin’s appearance while you sleep.
Multi-action technology continuously releases hydrating microspheres of marine collagen to lock in moisture and delivers retinol deep into the skin to support intensive collagen remodeling.
How to use
Apply masque in a thick, even layer to freshly cleansed skin 2-3 times per week. Leave on overnight and cleanse skin with tepid water the following morning.
Pro tip
May be used once or twice a week for acne- or breakout-prone skin.
Having now experimented with overnight face masks my views have changed, my beauty routine has been transformed for the better and I am feeling positive about the new addition to my skincare regime.
Poppy Watt
