How To Be A Master Of Your Time
However much we manage to squeeze into our day, often our biggest pitfall is time; and that is we don't seem to have enough of it!
Therefore, simple changes to our lifestyle to reclaim more time and accomplish our goals faster could possibly be of great benefit, particularly to me.
The way to achieve this is to take out the activities that are not being put to good use.
Make a List – On a day-to-day basis, we may be thinking more about what we should be doing than actually achieving those goals. It can be overwhelming. Therefore, I find by making a list it puts all the things of the day into perspective, so I can see, approach and deal with them more efficiently.
Television and the Internet can be fun, necessary as well as time-consuming. For both, once you have finished what you are doing, switch it off. It's too easy to sit through the next TV show or mindlessly search for another site when not completely necessary.


Delegate – I often think it is quicker to do something myself than explain it to someone else to carry out the task. This is both at home and at work. However, there is no harm in asking a family member to carry out simple tasks or pick up the slack when my time should be as valuable as everyone else’s.
Work –Focus on being more productive in your work hours, not necessarily doing things faster, just more productively. Measure and be aware of the actual value each of your work activities brings. This way you can simplify or eliminate those that do or don’t, enameling you additional free time at the end of the day.
Cooking - Cooking meals in advance, or ordering a subscription service not only offer inspirational meals, but there is also less food wastage and needless trips to the supermarket.
House Chores - keeping your environment tidy and maintaining an organised system in the home will help to reduce the need for overhauls, which will cut down your time usage.
Exercise – as we all know, exercise is an important factor for general wellness. However, why not plan your workouts in advance and schedule wisely into your day. Perhaps even split your routine, between other activities, giving a greater variety to your day.
Poppy Watt
