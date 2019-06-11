Historic Royal Palaces launch “Little London” babywear range

Historic Royal Palaces launch exclusive “Little London” babywear range
The brand new “Little London” range of exclusive baby clothing will be released this summer by Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for and conserves the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle & Gardens in Northern Ireland.
Created in-house by Historic Royal Palaces buying team, the multi-colour printed design takes a modern twist on traditional baby clothing with its gender neutral key colours of white and grey. The range is inspired by London icons, including the Tower of London and Big Ben together with the Tower’s famous Yeoman Warders, a red bus, a black cab, a red post box, green trees, and the palaces’ own gold crown motif.
All items have been made in 100% cotton and include a vest, romper suit, hat, booties, bibs, as well as a hooded towel and a blanket all featuring the iconic London design. Complementing the main design, the new range also includes a grey marl cardigan with patterned trim and a grey marl bodysuit with an embroidered panel of 3 guardsmen. The gold crown design is also used on a vest and a set of two bibs.
The clothing will be available in sizes 0-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months and 18-24 months with the hat and booties only in size 0-6 months. Prices will start at £6.99 for a baby hat to £24.99 for the hooded towel.
All items will be available online at www.historicroyalpalaces.com and from the main shops at the Tower of London and Kensington Palace.
Head of Buying at Historic Royal Palaces, Alareen Farrell, said, “We are delighted to be bringing out our first ever range of babywear at Historic Royal Palaces inspired by our palaces and London icons. Visitors to our both our onsite shops and online will be able to make a purchase knowing that the profits will be reinvested into the charity to ensure our sites continue to be well-maintained and open for all to enjoy.”
Poppy Watt
Historic Royal Palaces launch exclusive “Little London” babywear range
The brand new “Little London” range of exclusive baby clothing will be released this summer by Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for and conserves the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle & Gardens in Northern Ireland.
Created in-house by Historic Royal Palaces buying team, the multi-colour printed design takes a modern twist on traditional baby clothing with its gender neutral key colours of white and grey. The range is inspired by London icons, including the Tower of London and Big Ben together with the Tower’s famous Yeoman Warders, a red bus, a black cab, a red post box, green trees, and the palaces’ own gold crown motif.
All items have been made in 100% cotton and include a vest, romper suit, hat, booties, bibs, as well as a hooded towel and a blanket all featuring the iconic London design. Complementing the main design, the new range also includes a grey marl cardigan with patterned trim and a grey marl bodysuit with an embroidered panel of 3 guardsmen. The gold crown design is also used on a vest and a set of two bibs.
The clothing will be available in sizes 0-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months and 18-24 months with the hat and booties only in size 0-6 months. Prices will start at £6.99 for a baby hat to £24.99 for the hooded towel.
All items will be available online at www.historicroyalpalaces.com and from the main shops at the Tower of London and Kensington Palace.
Head of Buying at Historic Royal Palaces, Alareen Farrell, said, “We are delighted to be bringing out our first ever range of babywear at Historic Royal Palaces inspired by our palaces and London icons. Visitors to our both our onsite shops and online will be able to make a purchase knowing that the profits will be reinvested into the charity to ensure our sites continue to be well-maintained and open for all to enjoy.”
Poppy Watt