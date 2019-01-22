Have your tea and eat it!
The world’s first 100% natural edible tea range hits UK shelves and counts as one of your five a day
Whilst two-thirds of us struggle to get our five-a-day we somehow manage to drink an amazing 165 million cups of tea, or herbal tea, a day between us.
An ingenious new product range from Nim’s, the creators of Nim’s Fruit Crisps, looks to bump up our fruit and veg intake through our love of tea, in a tasty and practical way, with their exciting new range of Edible Teas.
The Nim’s Edible Teas range includes three varieties of loose tea, which come in boxes of single serve sachets, Pineapple & Kiwi, Pineapples, Beetroot & Parsnip and Beetroot & Parsnip.
Each has been cleverly formulated to mean you not only get an incredibly great tasting cup of tea but once you’ve finished drinking it you can also eat the fruit and veg used to make it and get one of your five-a-day in the process.
Great for you, great for your taste buds and, with less waste and home compostable sachets, great for the environment too – what’s not to like.
Naturally, the Women Talking team had to take the taste challenge themselves in the form of Beetroot & Parsnip – an interesting combination with an incredible aroma whilst in the making. The taste was fresh and once infused the rehydrated veg in our case was a tasty snack - certainly worth a try!
Available now from www.nimsfruitcrisps.com
Poppy Watt
