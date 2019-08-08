The growing market for CBD
I have noticed over recent years the growing interest for the more natural alternatives to pharmaceutical medication. I for one have always tried to be conscious and aware of what I put into my body and always looking for options.
Health supplements have and always will have a place on the market, but a particular product of significance that I keep hearing more and more about is CBD.
Although cannabis or marijuana has been in existence for centuries, it was only a few decades ago that the compound, CBD made its debut. Ever since its discovery, various researchers have gone out of their way to unearth more about the mysteries of the components and its usefulness to the human body. Successful studies have revealed there are therapeutic benefits of CBD, and it has the ability to interact with the body’s Endocannabinoid system. As well as a multitude of health benefits CBD for skin treatment now has secured a niche in the world of beauty too.
Firstly, let's be clear about what CBD actually is.
For a technical explanation, CBD is cannabidiol, which can be found in the cannabis plant. This compound was first discovered in 1940 in both hemp and marijuana, various kinds of cannabis. This chemical compound is found in the resinous flower of cannabis. Extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil make the oil.
It is one of the two most prevalent active ingredients in cannabis sativa. Unlike its counterpart; THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), it lacks any psychoactive properties and as such, does not bring out a “high” when consumed.
CBD oil can be taken in a number of ways: orally, topically or as an inhalant and it has been known to help patients looking for relief from pain, inflammation, anxiety, spasms, or for skin treatment. Today CBD oil is established as a highly potential treatment for a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, MS, chronic pain, schizophrenia, PTSD, depression, antibiotic-resistant infections, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders.
However, although various studies are backing the effectiveness of CBD in treating a range of health conditions, further research is required before it can be fully introduced as a viable treatment option in health facilities. Therefore, it is essential to consult a health practitioner before utilising any CBD product as a health supplement or alternative medicine.
As well as the above-mentioned benefits I am particularly interested in the point that your skin has a lot to gain from this product. Your skin is the largest organ of your body so certainly requires looking after. With regards to skin protection and rejuvenation.
It has been said that CBD possesses potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and when introduced to the skin, can effectively regulate the production of oil and sebum to prevent acne. It has also been shown to repair damage caused by environmental pollutants, harsh weather and other free radicals, leaving the skin fresh and rejuvenated.
There is limited data to suggest all the above claims, we are all individuals and I would suggest the answer would be to try for yourself and see.
For more information about CBD products, visit www.cbd.kana.com
Poppy Watt
The growing market for CBD
I have noticed over recent years the growing interest for the more natural alternatives to pharmaceutical medication. I for one have always tried to be conscious and aware of what I put into my body and always looking for options.
Health supplements have and always will have a place on the market, but a particular product of significance that I keep hearing more and more about is CBD.
Although cannabis or marijuana has been in existence for centuries, it was only a few decades ago that the compound, CBD made its debut. Ever since its discovery, various researchers have gone out of their way to unearth more about the mysteries of the components and its usefulness to the human body. Successful studies have revealed there are therapeutic benefits of CBD, and it has the ability to interact with the body’s Endocannabinoid system. As well as a multitude of health benefits CBD for skin treatment now has secured a niche in the world of beauty too.
Firstly, let's be clear about what CBD actually is.
For a technical explanation, CBD is cannabidiol, which can be found in the cannabis plant. This compound was first discovered in 1940 in both hemp and marijuana, various kinds of cannabis. This chemical compound is found in the resinous flower of cannabis. Extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil make the oil.
It is one of the two most prevalent active ingredients in cannabis sativa. Unlike its counterpart; THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), it lacks any psychoactive properties and as such, does not bring out a “high” when consumed.
CBD oil can be taken in a number of ways: orally, topically or as an inhalant and it has been known to help patients looking for relief from pain, inflammation, anxiety, spasms, or for skin treatment. Today CBD oil is established as a highly potential treatment for a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, MS, chronic pain, schizophrenia, PTSD, depression, antibiotic-resistant infections, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders.
However, although various studies are backing the effectiveness of CBD in treating a range of health conditions, further research is required before it can be fully introduced as a viable treatment option in health facilities. Therefore, it is essential to consult a health practitioner before utilising any CBD product as a health supplement or alternative medicine.
As well as the above-mentioned benefits I am particularly interested in the point that your skin has a lot to gain from this product. Your skin is the largest organ of your body so certainly requires looking after. With regards to skin protection and rejuvenation.
It has been said that CBD possesses potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and when introduced to the skin, can effectively regulate the production of oil and sebum to prevent acne. It has also been shown to repair damage caused by environmental pollutants, harsh weather and other free radicals, leaving the skin fresh and rejuvenated.
There is limited data to suggest all the above claims, we are all individuals and I would suggest the answer would be to try for yourself and see.
For more information about CBD products, visit www.cbd.kana.com
Poppy Watt