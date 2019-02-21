Feng Shui
Feng shui is an ancient art and science that was formalized over 4,000 years ago in China. In literal translation feng means "wind" and shui means "water."
Feng Shui is based on the concept that everything in your environment has a life force or energy called “chi.”
Just as chi flows through your body, chi also flows your through living environment.
With the placement or adjustment of yourself and objects within a space whether this is your home, work or garden in a particular way, energy or “chi” can flow gently and smoothly, this, in turn, can affect your life in a positive manner supporting your wish for good luck, good health, harmonious relationships, and prosperity.
When the energy flow is stagnant (think clutter and overflowing closets), moves too quickly (think long dark hallways, stairs, and straight shots through the home), or is obstructed (think walls, trees, or even cars in the wrong place), the unbalanced chi may lead to ill health, domestic strife, or financial concerns.
The entrance to a home in Feng Shui is known as the 'Mouth of Chi' This is where all the positive and nourishing energy enters and so it is very important in Feng Shui to be mindful of this.
Susie Shaw has offered us 5 top tips to getting started in the world of Feng Shui.
1. Keep clutter free, the door should be able to open into a clear space, which is inviting. Beautifully placed artwork, which is uplifting, good, lighting and a mirror placed on the wall that your door opens to are ideal.
2. If you have a staircase directly facing the front door, you need to slow the Chi down. This can be done with artwork, plants, and colourful objects. A wind chime can be placed between the front door and stairs.
3. Mirrors in Feng Shui are very important. Do not have a mirror directly facing the front door as the mirror here will push away all the good Feng Shui energy back out.
4. If you can see the back door from the entrance, the chi needs to be slowed down. This can be done in a number of ways: by positioning plants, placing a folding door to create a separate space, place a round table with a vase brightly coloured flowers or a tall plant at the back door.
5. If you have a bathroom or toilet opposite the entrance, make sure the toilet lid is always down; the door is shut and create a focal point such as a round table with flowers to draw the energy away from the bathroom. These basic space-clearing tips will help to maintain the balance in your home.
For more information about harmonising and balancing your home visit here
Lilly Light
