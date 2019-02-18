Classic gothic horror stories from the literary mistresses of the past!
Just in time for Women in Horror Month, author and anthology editor Mitzi Szereto brings together a collection of classic gothic horror stories from the literary mistresses of the past!
Many of gothic horror’s spookiest tales have come from the pens of women. Yet their male contemporaries, especially with regard to the classics, overshadowed a substantial number of these women.
Ladies of Gothic Horror (A Collection of Classic Stories) redresses this imbalance by bringing together a selection of gothic stories from the past written exclusively by women.
Carefully edited and compiled by author and anthologist Mitzi Szereto, Ladies of Gothic Horror offers readers plenty of good old-fashioned chills and thrills. Whether you’re a devotee of the genre, a literature lover, an academic or a student, this volume of short fiction is sure to please. The biographies accompanying each story will show that these women were anything but typical for their time. Includes seventeen stories from authors Mary Shelley, Elizabeth Gaskell, Edith Wharton, Marjorie Bowen, Gertrude Atherton, Virginia Woolf, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Elia W. Peattie and many more.
To purchase the book visit here
For more information about the author Mitzi Szereto visit here website here
Poppy Watt
Classic gothic horror stories from the literary mistresses of the past!
Just in time for Women in Horror Month, author and anthology editor Mitzi Szereto brings together a collection of classic gothic horror stories from the literary mistresses of the past!
Many of gothic horror’s spookiest tales have come from the pens of women. Yet their male contemporaries, especially with regard to the classics, overshadowed a substantial number of these women.
Ladies of Gothic Horror (A Collection of Classic Stories) redresses this imbalance by bringing together a selection of gothic stories from the past written exclusively by women.
Carefully edited and compiled by author and anthologist Mitzi Szereto, Ladies of Gothic Horror offers readers plenty of good old-fashioned chills and thrills. Whether you’re a devotee of the genre, a literature lover, an academic or a student, this volume of short fiction is sure to please. The biographies accompanying each story will show that these women were anything but typical for their time. Includes seventeen stories from authors Mary Shelley, Elizabeth Gaskell, Edith Wharton, Marjorie Bowen, Gertrude Atherton, Virginia Woolf, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Elia W. Peattie and many more.
To purchase the book visit here
For more information about the author Mitzi Szereto visit here website here
Poppy Watt