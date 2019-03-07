Christening gifts with a royal touch from Historic Royal Palaces
Christening gifts from Historic Royal Palaces are perfect to welcome any new baby into the world. From a delicate hanging decoration to a vintage style rattle, these gorgeous gifts are now on sale through the online shop at www.historicroyalpalaces and in our palace gift shops.
Royal Baby hanging decoration
This delicately embroidered Royal Baby decoration has been handmade in the UK using traditional metal thread work. This style of sewing is often used to decorate important royal garments. Price: £12.99
Georgian children’s pewter christening cup
Handmade in the UK, this miniature tankard is crafted in an elegant style popular in the Georgian period. This finest quality pewter cup can be engraved and would make a really special gift. Price: £29.99
Silver memory keeper locket pendant
The centre of this stylish memory keeper pendant opens up to reveal space for six photographs. Crafted in sterling silver, this is a perfect gift to contain mementos of a child’s early years. Price: £275.00
Baby shoe making kit
Perfect for craft lovers, this shoemaking kit provides all the items needed to make a beautiful pair of shoes for baby’s first years, including soft leather, needles, thread, and styrogum soles. This is a unique gift that can be created effortlessly. Price: £14.99
Paddington Bear ring rattle
Made from soft plush, this colourful ring rattle shows Paddington Bear with his signature red hat. A useful gift idea for any newborn baby. Price: £9.99
Christening rattle
This traditional style baby rattle is hallmarked sterling silver and could become an heirloom piece for any family and an investment for years to come. Presented with a pretty ribbon in a gift box. Price: £150.00
Poppy Watt
Historic Royal Palaces is the independent charity that looks after the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, the Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace, and Hillsborough Castle. They help everyone explore the story of how monarchs and people have shaped society, in some of the greatest palaces ever built. They raise all our own funds and depend on the support of their visitors, members, donors, sponsors, and volunteers. With the exception of Hillsborough Castle, these palaces are owned by The Queen on behalf of the nation, and they manage them for the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport. Historic Royal Palaces cares for Hillsborough Castle under a separate contract with the Northern Ireland Office. Registered charity number 1068852. For more information visit www.hrp.org.uk
