Canine For Health

The New Year has come and gone and you’ve yet to do something regarding this year’s resolution about focusing on your health. Maybe you’ve put on a few too many pounds or maybe you just lack the “get up and go” you once had. If you are intent on improving your health, did you know that dogs can offer a number of health benefits you might never have suspected? Here’s a rundown on just three of the surprising ways dogs can benefit your health.
A Word on Your Dog’s Health
Before getting into all the ways a dog can benefit your health, the one thing you should understand is that it’s up to you to keep your dog fit as well! This will mean regular visits to the vet for such things as their vaccines and doggie checkups, so be prepared for at least one visit per year to the doggie doctor. Yes, it can get expensive and this is why so many dog owners seek out dog insurance.
Companies like everypaw.com offer a variety of options that can come with lifetime benefits that reset at the beginning of each year. Say, for example, your dog suffers from a condition like dermatitis that will require ongoing treatment. If you choose a policy with a maximum annual benefit once it is reached in the policy period, it will simply reset the next year so your pooch can continue on with their treatment without you having to worry about how to cover the cost. Insurance for dogs is something you might want to research so that you can keep your dog healthy enough to keep you healthy. Now, let’s get on to some of those health benefits!
1. Dogs Are Heart Healthy
Yes, dogs are good for your heart because they fill them with love. However, that isn’t the only way in which dogs benefit heart health. Did you know that there is scientific evidence that proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that dogs can help to lower your blood pressure and cholesterol and have been proven to improve survival rates after heart attacks? That’s pretty surprising in and of itself, isn’t it?
2. Dogs Help to Keep You Active
Whether you are trying to take off a few pounds or increase your activity to improve muscle tone, dogs can be the ideal solution. Since you know that doctors recommend a certain amount of moderate exercise each week, usually around 2.5 hours, why not take your dog on daily brisk walks? Did you know that dog owners, especially apartment dwellers, are likely to get more exercise in this way? You can’t very well let the dog outside to run on their own, so it’s up to you to run with him!
3. Dogs Help Keep You Emotionally Healthy
Here’s where that love factors in. Some people feel all alone in the world. There is no one to share their life with other than friends and family that don’t live in the same household. No one or nothing is as loyal as your dog and they will love you no matter what. If you are continually fraught with tension and/or depression, the very act of petting your dog can give you the calming reassurance you need to recover any emotional upsets you may have faced. This has been proven time and again and you can even register emotional support dogs.
There you have just three of the surprising ways in which dogs can benefit your health as well as the health of your children. If you are having trouble getting up off the sofa to get started on that New Year’s resolution or are simply looking from relief from anxiety and depression, why not add a new family member? Your canine BFF can literally save your life and give you a reason to keep going. There’s nothing like a loyal and trusted bestie to keep your spirits up, so think about that and you’ll be sold. The only thing left to do is find the right dog!
KJ
