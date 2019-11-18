Buying Your Dream Car
Being a firm believer in recycling, this doesn't just stop at clothes and shoes. Buying a second-hand car can add a historical flair, classic style and individuality to your purchase.
Whether your dream is to sit behind the wheel of a 1950’s Jaguar Sports a classic Vauxhall Victor, an American Classic Cadillac Coupe De Ville or traditional Skoda Octavia automobile car finance nz could be a perfect port of call. Labelled as the largest and oldest used car dealer in New Zealand with car dealers auckland you are certainly spoiled for choice and can soon turn that dream into reality.
Lots of drivers have the choice to avoid the hefty price tags and rapid depreciation associated with brand new cars and are looking at buying second hand instead.
Benefits of Buying a Second-Hand Car
Better for the Environment - Used cars impact the environment less than newer ones. Almost a quarter of the carbon dioxide a vehicle produces during its life-cycle occurs during manufacturing and initial shipment. Therefore, buying a used car reduces carbon dioxide output into the environment.
Hybrid vehicles use lithium-ion, lead-acid, or nickel-metal hydride batteries that may have a much larger environmental impact than a used car due to the toxic waste left behind by batteries and acid.
Depreciation - around 20% of a new car's value is wiped out as soon as it leaves the showroom. Few new cars are worth more than half their purchase price after three years, while many will have lost up to two-thirds of their value.
Lower Cost – We love a great bargain, therefore the most obvious advantage of buying second hand, is, of course, the cost. Used car prices are certainly lower than in new cars. Allowing you to pay off your car far quicker.
Extras are included – You are purchasing a vehicle with all the extras already in place, which the previous owner has previously paid for. Sunroofs, navigation system, anti-rust coating for a new vehicle are an expensive ‘add on’ to install when buying from new.
Lower Insurance Premium – You will probably find that it costs a lot more to insure a brand new vehicle than a second hand one.
Tax & Registration Fees - The rate of your annual registration fee is generally based on your car’s value and its model year. Depending on where you purchase the car and live, the rate can be highest in the first three years and then levels off after five years. These high fees can be avoided by buying an older vehicle.
Cheaper Parts & Repairs – older vehicles are generally much easier to fix than brand new ones. Parts are readily available and don't have to be sourced from official dealers.
No waiting Time – When you have made that all-important decision of buying a car there is nothing more frustrating than having to wait. The transaction should be quick and straightforward when buying second hand, with minimal waiting.
Poppy Watt
