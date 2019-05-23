The best female poker players
Poker might generally be considered a “man’s game” but there’s no doubt about it, some of the best players are of the fairer sex. The ladies have taken the poker world by storm and look set to continue their dominance at the table.
We’ve taken a look at some of the best and most famous females to play poker and show just how successful they are.
Victoria Coren Mitchell
When she’s not hosting a variety of TV shows, writing a book, or an article, Victoria Coren Mitchell loves nothing more than playing a game of poker. The host of Only Connect has created history at the poker table, in particular, by becoming the first woman to win an event on the European Poker Tour.
She has also become the first player to win both a televised celebrity tournament and a televised professional tournament, as well as being the first player to win two European Poker Tour Main Events.
Coren Mitchell has competed in many other live poker games and has almost $2.5 million in live poker earnings, which puts her in 633rdposition in the all-time money list.
Annette Obrestad
Despite Norwegian poker player Annette Obrestad only being 30 years old, she has played poker for over a decade. She has taken on one of the greatest players of all time – Phil Hellmuth – and come out on top, and Obrestad has also broken some records along the way.
On the day before her 19thbirthday in September 2007, Obrestad won the World Series of Poker Europe Main Event, which resulted in her taking the record for the highest single-event pay-out for a female player (£1 million).
She continues to impress at the poker table, sitting in 315thin the all-time money list, making her the second highest Norwegian.
Annie Duke
If you’re a poker fan, you’ll definitely know who Annie Duke is. She has one Word Series of Poker bracelet – winning the 2004 $3,000 Omaha High-Low 8/OB. Later in 2004, she became the top female money winner in the World Series of Poker but has since been overtaken.
As well as her success in poker, she has also written a number of books and helps to coach people into becoming good poker players. She is 286thon the all-time money list, with total live earnings of over $4 million.
Vanessa Selbst
American Vanessa Selbst is one of the more well-known female poker players and is arguably the best there is. One of Selbst’s greatest strengths is that she knows how to play her opponents, using bluffs in order to get her opponents to fold and increase her chip count.
Although she’s aggressive with her moves, she remains respectful of her opponents. But, by being able to read what they’re like to have, based on their own moves, she can work out whether a bluff will work or whether her own hand is likely to be the strongest.
She is 59thin the all-time money list, with total live earnings at close to $12 million as well as being the proud owner of three World Series of Poker bracelets. With her strong style of play, she’s likely to continue advancing up the list.
