Beauty from the inside out
Nutrition often focusses on your waistline, but eating and drinking well also affects how you feel and look.
Christine Bailey is one of the UK’s leading nutritional therapists, a chef, and author, with 14 health and recipe books to her name, and this green smoothie recipe is packed full of goodies to help you shine inside and out.
Lime Green Beauty Shake
Green Smoothies are so versatile and a great way to cram in more greens into your diet. I like to add green superfoods such as spirulina or chlorella which are packed with antioxidants including vitamin A and E which protects the skin from free radical damage and reduce the signs of aging. Coconut water provides valuable electrolytes to hydrate the body quickly making this a useful pick me up when you feel fatigued.
Serves 2
250ml coconut water
1/3 cucumber chopped
Zest and juice of 2 limes
1/4 ripe avocado
2-3 mint leaves
Handful of spinach leaves
1tsp Sun Chlorella powder
1tsp granulated stevia or xylitol to taste
Handful of crushed ice
Simply place all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and process until smooth.
Poppy Watt
