4 Spooky Halloween Crafts for Ghoulish Toddlers
This spooky celebration is the perfect excuse to get your little ones excited about being outside and enjoying the Autumnal air. Searching for inspiration for exciting Halloween crafts to carry out together and develop their learning through play. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
Incy Wincy Spider
They give a lot of us the heeby geebies and they can be found everywhere this time of year, which makes spiders the perfect Halloween topic! Take a walk outside on a spider hunt to find different spiders and their webs, take a magnifying glass and lots of photos to see up close how intricate a spider’s web is designed.
Collect twigs on your walk to bring home and use as supports to create your own webs using a range of materials such as string, ribbon or pipe cleaners. This is a great activity for children to practice their fine motor skills and problem-solving as they decide how to tie or wind the materials together to create the shape of a web.
Also, during your autumnal walk, collect a range of different pebbles, discuss their size, texture, and weight, before bringing them home to paint and decorate with materials to create ‘spiders’. Count how many legs the pebbles need and once dry, use toilet or kitchen roll tubes to act out the song ‘Incy Wincy Spider’, sliding your spider pebble down the tube to see how far the roll!
Pumpkin Power
Non-carve Pumpkins
The pumpkin is an iconic symbol associated with Halloween (although we’re not sure why – what is so scary about a vegetable?). However, rather than the traditional carving of the pumpkin, to encourage little ones of any age to get involved with the spooky season and let their imaginations run wild, why not try our non-carve pumpkin crafts?
The opportunities are limitless! Take your child to select the pumpkin (or pumpkins) with you, discuss the different sizes, shapes, and weights to encourage their mathematical language and understanding during your trip.
Once you are home, provide a range of media for your child to decorate their pumpkin with. Discuss how and why different materials such as chalk may appear different compared to paint or wax.
Depending on your little one’s age, you can include a theme, such as Space. Children, particularly preschool age and above are fascinated by Space. Why not research the topic together to see the different planets we have in our solar system? Encourage your child to count the planets we have and decipher their different sizes and positions in relation to the sun.
Now, like Space itself, this activity can be really big! However, if you want to go to infinity and beyond with your non-carve pumpkins, take a few trips to different patches with your child to find a variety of sized and shaped pumpkins. Use photos and the internet to provide your child with resources to see the colours and patterns on the planets and then let their imaginations do the rest to create their own planets.
Once the pumpkins are decorated you can lay them out around the sun (it is best to use a light source such as a lamp) to see where each planet goes and how close it is to the sun.
Pumpkin Skittles
Autumn is full of so many amazing new colours and changes. Take your child on a walk to discuss what has happened to the trees and nature around them. Collect a range of natural materials including leaves or varying colours, pebbles, twigs and acorns. Explore the different textures before popping them into empty bottles, you could include water, food colouring and glitter to some of them.
Create at least six sensory bottles with your little ones and glue the caps back on. Now you are ready for pumpkin skittles! Take turns to roll the pumpkin, feeling the weight and discussing how the shape of the veggie makes it move at different angles. Listen to how the different bottles sound as they fall and encourage their mathematical skills by keeping score of how many bottles everyone knocks over!
Funny Bones
The series of Funny Bones books by Janet and Allan Ahlberg are a rib-tickling introduction for little ones to learn about the skeleton.
To encourage their understanding. Ask your little one to draw their own version of a skeleton onto white paper using a white wax crayon. Once they are ready, provide them with watercolor paint to brush over the paper and magically reveal their drawing. Explain how, like their drawing, everyone has a skeleton that is hidden under the skin.
If your child enjoys this activity, why not ask them to draw a range of Halloween themed images - it is scary how many drawings can be hidden on the page!
Jackie Cambridge
Kiddi Caru Day Nurseries
