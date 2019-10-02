4 Financial Management Tips for Your Startup Business
Starting any new business venture, especially for first-time entrepreneurs, can be an exciting experience. However, it can also be a risky proposition too. After all, they typically require a considerable investment of resources. And the careful management of your finances can make all the difference between seeing the desired profit margins or dealing with financial losses. So, to maximise your chances of achieving success, here are a few simple tips that should help you manage the financial resources of your startup business efficiently and effectively.
Avoid high fixed expenses through research
Starting any business venture requires adequate capital to sustain business operations until it’s able to generate a profit. And to minimise the financial risks involved while maximising revenue earned, it’s crucial to invest time in research. After all, by carefully considering all options, you’ll have a better chance of securing money-saving deals and cheaper alternatives. And as a result, keep the fixed expenses of the company at a minimum. So whether you’re looking for equipment and tools that the business requires to function or a funfair hire for a team-building event, always explore all avenues first. It will save you money.
Never consolidate your personal and business accounts
It’s a general rule of thumb never to consolidate your business and personal bank accounts. After all, not only will it be much more challenging and complicated to perform accounting-related tasks. But you also risk putting the company in dire financial straits too since you’ll be much more susceptible to withdrawing the money of the business for your own expenses. So always keep both accounts separate. It can save you a lot more trouble than you might think.
Learn to negotiate before committing financial resources
While it may not always be possible to drive the costs of all business essentials down, it’s good standard practise to learn to negotiate with any vendors or suppliers before making any financial commitments. After all, it will give you the opportunity to land favourable deals for your company. And even a small discount or a little extension on credit periods can go a long way toward saving you money. And in turn, increase the profit margins of your business.
Make sure that you have a financial cushion in place
Downtimes are not uncommon in some industries. As such, it makes sense to have a financial cushion in place. After all, an emergency fund will allow a business to sustain itself in the off-season. Which means that you’ll be able to maintain a consistent level of productivity in spite of a lack of sales generated.
There’s no denying the fact that running a startup is an exhilarating experience. However, it comes with its fair share of challenges too that, if left unchecked, can lead to financial losses. But by carefully planning and managing the resources of your business, not only are you far more likely to stay in an excellent financial state, but you can potentially increase your profit margins in the process too.
Mark Maycock
