True Romance in Tuscany

From rolling hills, manicured vineyards, country lanes lined with cypress trees, legendary architecture, to picturesque villages worthy of any chocolate box, Tuscany’s breathtaking landscape provides the perfect backdrop for romance. In fact, this beautiful region of Italy is so amorous it’s inspired many romantic films where iconic Hollywood heroines such as Audrey Hepburn (Roman Holiday), Diane Lane (Under the Tuscan Sun), Scarlett Johansson (A Good Woman) and Kristen Scott Thomas (The English Patient) have embarked on adventures of the heart.
Each year couples from around the world flock to Tuscany looking to star in their very own fairy tale trip. Whether you’re planning to propose, looking for a honeymoon destination, or just want to whisk your loved one away on a romantic break (Valentine’s Day isn’t too far now!), Italy villa specialists Tuscany Now are here to help. Below they offer their top suggestions for romantic things to do and sights to see, as well as cosy restaurants to wine and dine your loved one.
Explore the region hand in hand with these romantic day trip ideas:
Memorable moments in Montefalco
The medieval town of Montefalco is often referred to as "the balcony of Umbria" because of its high position and views over the fertile plains and vineyards below. As the centre of the Sagrantino wine zone it’s the perfect place to sample the local wines, such as the notorious Rosso di Montefalco.
Love on Lake Bolsena
Lake Bolsena lies on the borders of Tuscany and Lazio and is one of the regions ‘best kept secrets’. The beautiful clear blue waters are perfect for hiring a boat to explore the coastline and view the charming countryside from a whole new perspective. Couples can also hire bikes to discover the area and picnic on the sandy shores.
Cinque Terre for breathtaking beauty
Cinque Terre, means ‘Five Lands’ and comprises of five charming villages nestled in an impossibly picturesque stretch of coastline between the mountains and the sea. Spend the day exploring this natural heritage site by roaming the scenic paths that wind through the fruit and olive groves and tiny terraced vineyards to connect each village.
Tuscany’s Top Romantic Restaurants:
Tenuta di Ghizzano Winery
This Family run winery and olive mill is located in Ghizzano, a small hillside village on the Tuscan coast, 40 km from Livorno and 40 km south of Pisa. This lovely restaurant is set in spectacular gardens and boasts excellent wines and olive oils to sample.
Enoteca Pinchiorri
For a truly stunning and exceptionally romantic meal, ideal for a proposal or special anniversary, try the three Michelin-starred ‘Enoteca Pinchiorri’ in the heart of Florence. The chefs create masterpieces of culinary delight such as their 20-course tasting menu which includes revolutionary dishes such as ‘octopus, pumpkin and coffee’ and dismantled ‘Cremino’.
Osteria Pazza Idea
For fantastic food with a romantic atmosphere the Osteria Pazza Idea is perfect. Located in the beautiful pineta park just outside Viareggio, it offers a menu of fresh fish and meat dishes as well as freshly made pizza from their very own wood-fired oven.
For more expert tips on romantic things to see and do in Tuscany, or to share your own hidden gems, Tuscany Now has created an interactive map of things to do in Tuscany; perfect to help you find the sites and activities romantic breaks are made of.
Laura Wilkins
