Poppy’s Travel Diary - Poland
Location- Krakow
Where to stay
Stary Hotel Old Town Poland
Hotel Stary was a winner in my book. Awarded the Prix Villegiature Award for the most beautiful hotel interior design in Europe it was most certainly a spectacular place to stay.
Opened in the summer of 2006, The Hotel Stary is the marvellous reincarnation of a magnificent 15th Century Merchants House, right in the heart of Old Krakow.
With 78 rooms offering the very highest standards of comfort, this 5-star luxury hotel has elegant interiors evoking a modern gothic atmosphere. Precious materials, luxurious leather, subtle decorations, exotic wood, oriental carpets, natural silk, and the highest quality marble give Hotel Stary its unforgettable and unique ambiance.
It features a seasonal Sky Bar, located on a rooftop terrace with a view of the Main Market and a picturesque panorama of the Old Town.
We enjoyed free access to the on-site spa, which included a sauna, gym, and a steam bath. In addition, 2 swimming pools with swim jets and for an extra treat, a massage treatment in the wellness & spa centre for that ultimate feeling of relaxation.
Location wise, Hotel Stary is 1.1 km from the Wawel Castle. The old Jewish district, Kazimierz is 1 km away. Kraków Główny Train Station and Galeria Krakowska shopping centre are also 1 km from the hotel.
Where to eat
The Trzy Rybki restaurant at Hotel Stary was faultless. Excellent food, service as well as presentation.
Szara Ges – Food & Wine Winner. Although we did not experience a complete meal the Grey Goose dessert is highly recommended with an unexpected surprise!
Where to visit
Wieliczka Salt Mine– know as ‘The Underground Marvels of Weliczka’
Opened in the 13th century, the mine produced table salt continuously until 2007, as one of the world's oldest salt mines in operation.
The Salt Mine is made up of a labyrinth of underground tunnels, the deepest of which lies 1,075 feet (327 meters) and caves.
The chapel of Saint Kinga in Wieliczka Salt Mine is one of the wonders of Poland. Hand-carved one hundred years ago by a group of highly gifted miners.
Auschwitz & Birkenau Tour
Remembering the Holocaust
A tour of the Nazi concentration camp that took the lives of so many.
The question for most people before planning this particular trip is should one visit Auschwitz? It’s not for everyone, however, I found it an emotional, sobering experience and it was a must.
For many, it may be a deeply personal visit, for others perhaps part of an exploration of Eastern Europe whatever your reason behind the visit the camps and their legacy are an indelible part of today’s world.
We planned our trips with Cracow Local Tours who we would subsequently highly recommended. They collected us from our hotel and dropped us back at the end of the day. Their tour guides were informative throughout the day in all the locations we visited.
Highlights
Karmello chocolatier Plac Wszystkich Swietych 11, Krakow 31-004, Poland
For a delicious hot chocolate drink – the perfect pick you up when touring the Old Town.
Poppy Watt
