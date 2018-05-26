Norwegian Bliss
Setting sail on the open seas may not be the first choice of vacation for everyone. However after a small taster on the Norwegian Bliss Cruise Liner from Bramenhaven, Germany to Southampton my two-day experience along the calm waters of the North Sea and the English Channel was enough of an insight to potentially convert me.
Not only do you have the opportunity explore some exciting new destinations, absorb some exceptional scenery from the water, take advantage of the 24-hour food availability, you also have the satisfaction of knowing with an all-inclusive holiday you potentially have all your food and drink requirements covered for the entirety of your trip. With a family on tow, this can turn a vacation onto a stress-free one when meal times are catered for. Your only decision is which of the 27 restaurants you would like to eat in, with the knowledge that you will be keeping any fussy family members satisfied and content.
Relaxation is naturally paramount. The Norwegian Bliss has excelled in this department offering endless, well-placed viewing decks, an indoor observation lounge, bedroom balcony and in one particular case a lavish view from your bath! You have the option to bask in the sunshine on one of the many sunbeds on the top deck, pamper yourself in the spa, or relax in one of the six infinity hot tubs situated around the ship.
For those who prefer a more action-packed break, there is a huge amount of entertainment and amusements throughout. For the thrill seekers, the Norwegian Bliss will excite guests with the largest competitive race track at sea, a first for any North America-based cruise ship. The two-level electric-car race track sits at the top of deck 19, offering guests amazing views while twisting and turning at a speed of up to 30 miles per hour. After a thrilling ride, guests can then test their agility at the open air laser tag course, or race side-by-side on the Aqua Racer waterslide at the expansive Aqua Park, with two multi-story waterslides that extend over the edge of the ship and loop down to the deck below.
Inside you have the Social Comedy & Night Club featuring sets from today’s most popular stand- up comedians, which then transforms into a chic nightclub late in the evening. The Vibe Beach Club which is a private retreat, allows guests to connect with the ocean – and disconnect from everything else. Exclusively for those 18 and over, Vibe Beach Club is resplendent with ocean views, an oversized hot tub, chaise loungers and a relaxing water feature. full- service bar, water spritzers, chilled towels and skewers of fruit will ease guests even more into serenity. A limited number of passes are available for purchase on each sailing.
Continuing with Norwegian’s commitment to offering incredible entertainment across the fleet, Norwegian Bliss features new programming that includes the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical, Jersey Boys, and ¡Havana!
Guests can relax with a variety of accommodations including luxurious suites in The Haven by Norwegian®, studio staterooms for solo travelers with virtual ocean views, and plenty of connecting staterooms ideal for large groups and families.
Part of the excitement of this float out will be the public debut of the ship’s signature hull artwork designed by world-renowned marine life artist and conservationist, Wyland. Best known for his marine life paintings, sculptures and grand scale murals, or “Whaling Walls,” Norwegian Bliss’ hull design is named “Cruising with the Whales” and features a stunning image of a mother humpback whale and her calf as the centerpiece of the design, representing the beauty of Alaska’s wildlife.
I also enjoyed some of the artwork on board. The decor is tasteful throughout and all in all a pleasant alternative experience.
To book a cruise on Norwegian Bliss, contact a travel professional, call Norwegian at 888-NCL-CRUISE(625-2784), or visit www.ncl.com.
Poppy Watt
