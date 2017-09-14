Best Weekend Getaways in Europe
Europe is a hugely popular destination for tourists around the world. There is such a wide variety of scenery and cultures, that there is something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a beach holiday or a city break, summer or winter, you can find the ideal destination in Europe. If you’re looking for an affordable weekend break, these are some of the best cities in Europe. To save even more money on your holiday visit airport-parking.org.uk to find the best deal on airport parking before your trip.
Paris, France
Paris is known for its charm and culture. A city of romance, it’s perfect for a couple’s weekend away. The city is beautiful all year round, so you can visit at any time and find something to do. Don’t miss the popular landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower, Champs-Elysées and Louvre, but also take time to simply wander along the River Seine, go shopping and pop into a café for a croissant and a coffee. Paris has plenty of boutique hotels which offer affordable luxury.
Barcelona, Spain
The cultural capital of Catalonia is renowned for its museums and galleries. There is a unique mix of traditional and modern architecture, making the city ideal for art enthusiasts. Those who are more interested in a short beach break will love the sandy, Mediterranean beaches. The food is a highlight, whether you’re travelling with your partner or friends head to a tapas bar and try a bit of everything. Barcelona is one of Spain’s most-visited cities, which is hardly surprising; it has the perfect blend of sun, sea and sangrias.
Venice, Italy
If you’re looking for a unique weekend break, choose Venice. The floating city is unlike anywhere else in the world. Although Venice has acquired a reputation for being expensive, it is possible to make the most of it on a budget. Be sure to take a trip on a gondola and soak in the unique architecture. Enjoy getting lost down the narrow side streets, everywhere in the city is picturesque so you won’t get bored. Don’t forget to try the gelato, it’s something of a rite of passage when visiting any Italian city.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
For a more lively weekend break, perhaps accompanied by friends, visit Amsterdam. The cycling capital of the world is best seen by bike, so hire one and peddle through the city to explore. If you’re looking for a more unique holiday experience, don’t miss the weird and wonderful museums. History buffs should visit the unforgettable Anne Frank house and soak in the combination of old and new which lines each and every street corner. After a day of exploring, head out to one of the local bars or clubs to enjoy the cities ample nightlife. If you prefer to keep things relaxed, hang out in one of the famous coffee shops. There is something to do all year round in Amsterdam, the Vondelpark is beautiful in spring and summer or you can keep warm and dry in the museums during winter.
Poppy Watt
Best Weekend Getaways in Europe
Europe is a hugely popular destination for tourists around the world. There is such a wide variety of scenery and cultures, that there is something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a beach holiday or a city break, summer or winter, you can find the ideal destination in Europe. If you’re looking for an affordable weekend break, these are some of the best cities in Europe. To save even more money on your holiday visit airport-parking.org.uk to find the best deal on airport parking before your trip.
Paris, France
Paris is known for its charm and culture. A city of romance, it’s perfect for a couple’s weekend away. The city is beautiful all year round, so you can visit at any time and find something to do. Don’t miss the popular landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower, Champs-Elysées and Louvre, but also take time to simply wander along the River Seine, go shopping and pop into a café for a croissant and a coffee. Paris has plenty of boutique hotels which offer affordable luxury.
Barcelona, Spain
The cultural capital of Catalonia is renowned for its museums and galleries. There is a unique mix of traditional and modern architecture, making the city ideal for art enthusiasts. Those who are more interested in a short beach break will love the sandy, Mediterranean beaches. The food is a highlight, whether you’re travelling with your partner or friends head to a tapas bar and try a bit of everything. Barcelona is one of Spain’s most-visited cities, which is hardly surprising; it has the perfect blend of sun, sea and sangrias.
Venice, Italy
If you’re looking for a unique weekend break, choose Venice. The floating city is unlike anywhere else in the world. Although Venice has acquired a reputation for being expensive, it is possible to make the most of it on a budget. Be sure to take a trip on a gondola and soak in the unique architecture. Enjoy getting lost down the narrow side streets, everywhere in the city is picturesque so you won’t get bored. Don’t forget to try the gelato, it’s something of a rite of passage when visiting any Italian city.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
For a more lively weekend break, perhaps accompanied by friends, visit Amsterdam. The cycling capital of the world is best seen by bike, so hire one and peddle through the city to explore. If you’re looking for a more unique holiday experience, don’t miss the weird and wonderful museums. History buffs should visit the unforgettable Anne Frank house and soak in the combination of old and new which lines each and every street corner. After a day of exploring, head out to one of the local bars or clubs to enjoy the cities ample nightlife. If you prefer to keep things relaxed, hang out in one of the famous coffee shops. There is something to do all year round in Amsterdam, the Vondelpark is beautiful in spring and summer or you can keep warm and dry in the museums during winter.
Poppy Watt