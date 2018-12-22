The Best Destinations for Female Solo Travellers in 2019
For independent women across the globe, solo travel is fast becoming the experience of choice. Whether you're a single professional, a student, or even a full-time mother, jetting off to the see the world by yourself can be one of the most liberating and enriching experiences you can have.
For most women, safety is naturally one of the greatest concerns, alongside cultural experiences and opportunities to meet like-minded people. If you're tired of package holidays or couples retreats, read on to find out the best destinations for solo female travellers in 2019.
Germany
There are few places better suited for the modern female explorer than Germany, the largest and richest country in the EU. The country ranks highly on all metrics for women, including safety, equality, and cultural attitudes. A trip to cosmopolitan Berlin, which has a long history of feminism and female liberation, is a must-do. Also, consider taking a spa trip through the south of the country for the ultimate wellness experience.
Finland
As far as countries go, Finland is probably the best place in the world to be a woman. The country is famously known as having the highest gender equality in the world and is also home to SuperShe, a female-only resort island aimed at providing luxury wellness treatments. If you're wanting to see Finland with a group of like-minded professionals, there are a number of exclusive members-only clubs that are providing once-in-a-lifetime trips. Joining the MrGreen Club Royale will give you the opportunity to win a chance to explore the far northern wilderness of Lapland with some of your high-flying peers. If you're a fan of exclusive gambling retreats, this is the one for you.
China
Asia doesn't typically factor high on the lists of safe destinations for women, but China stands out. It has one of the lowest crime rates in the region and is home to some of the greatest cultural experiences in the world. Head to the gorgeous Yubeng region in the Himalayas if you want to get off the beaten track, where you can experience ancient cultures in an area that historically has been popular with female travellers. The sprawling megacities of Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou for the very best of buzzing urban life, without worrying about running into trouble.
Australia
For women seeking adventure on the road, Australia is the ideal place to start. The country has some of the most progressive attitudes towards gender on the planet, and there are a number of initiatives aimed at helping out solo female travellers who want to have the best experience of their lives, such as the Sisterhood Women's Travel organisation. Start your journey in the western city of Perth, before hitting the sprawling outback to lose yourself in some of the most dramatic natural landscapes in the world. Work your way east and finish your journey in the buzzing progressive city of Melbourne, which has some of the safest nightlife for women in the developed world.
Females are entitled to safe travel experiences, and these destinations will ensure you odyssey gets off to the most successful start.
Poppy Watt
