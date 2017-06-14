5 things you can't go on holiday without
If you are anything like us then you will know the stress and anxiety that having to know what you pack for your next holiday brings, particularly if you are short on time and money. We have come up with a list of the 5 most important things that you should always pack in your suitcase no matter where you are heading off on holiday to:
Swimming Gear
Whether you are heading off to a tropical destination or not, bringing your swimming gear is always a good idea as you never know when you will be met with the opportunity to for a swim. From lakes to hot springs or even a hot tub, you will be relieved to know that you have packed your swimsuit or swimming shorts when met with the chance to go for a dip!
Portable Charger
Many of us tend to rely on our smartphones a lot when we travel as they serve as both a means of entertainment but also allow us to have access to practical things too, including boarding passes, directions and addresses etc. In order to ensure that your phone never runs out of juice, purchase a high quality portable charger to take everywhere with you so that you are never faced with getting lost or stranded without being able to access the information that it most needed for you.
First Aid Kit
Regardless of where you are going, it is always a good idea to ensure that you have a First Aid Kit to hand. This is all the more important if you are very active on holiday as things like plasters will come in handy to sort out blisters when hiking and walking. Be sure to include things like hay fever tablets, motion sickness tablets and insect repellent in there to ensure that you are always ready to combat the most obvious (and annoying!) problems that tend to arise when travelling.
Travel Insurance
No holiday would be complete without the relevant paperwork to ensure that you are covered in the event of a problematic situation such as lost luggage or cancelled flights. And the best thing? It takes close to no room in your luggage at all! Alongside this you will need to ensure that you fill out your EHIC application form when travelling to Europe or apply for an ESTA visa prior to travelling to the States. Be sure to do some research before you jet off to ensure that you are protected from any possible unfortunate occasions by carrying the best cover possible.
Comfortable Shoes
Regardless of what sort of holiday you are going on, packing at least one pair of comfortable footwear will ensure that your vacation is that much less stressful. We have all packed several pairs of formal shoes and heels etc. when going away on holiday and not worn them so why not save yourself some luggage space and weight by leaving them out all together? Get a comfy pair of shoes in a neutral colour that will go with whatever you are wearing so that you can get maximum wear in any situation.
Poppy Watt
