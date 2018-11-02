What’s happening at Historic Royal Palaces, January – March 2019?
2019 is set to be another bumper year at Historic Royal Palaces, with a huge number of exciting events, activities, talks, and exhibitions for visitors to enjoy across our sites.
At both Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace, the Baroque era reigns supreme this spring, with hands-on family activities exploring the lives of Queen Anne and the late Stuart monarchs taking place over the February half term. Throughout LGBT History Month, a range of talks and tours will also be taking place at Kensington Palace that will consider royal influence on queer culture throughout history.
Over at the Tower of London, get set for a swashbuckling February half term with the return of Knight School. Travel back to a world of heraldry and valour and explore all the essential skills of a medieval warrior on a quest to become a knight of the Tower!
To experience all that the palaces have to offer this spring, Historic Royal Palaces memberships provide access to all six sites for a whole year from just £52 for individuals or £74 for a family.
Events
Life in the Medieval Palace. 2 January – 31 March
Tower of London
Step back 700 years and enter the Tower of London’s Medieval Palace, home of King Edward I, Hammer of the Scots. Meet characters from the past, including Edward’s new wife and Queen, Margaret of France and enjoy live drama exploring a world of chivalrous knights, troublesome lords, and royal prisoners.
Included in Tower of London admission.
The Drawing Room: A Queer Royal History. 2 February
Kensington Palace
What influence has royalty had on Queer culture? Join an afternoon of talks, debates, workshops, tours and performances to discover the impact royals past and present have had on media, culture and LGBT+ identities.
Tickets: £40 via www.hrp.org.uk/kensington-palace
Knight School – Defend the Tower!. 16 February – 24 February
Tower of London
This February half term become a knight and defend the Tower of London! From manners, etiquette and entertainment, to martial skills and fitness, learn the essential components of a Knight’s arsenal. Finally, the training culminates in a knighting ceremony, where new recruits are enlisted to defend the Tower and keep the great landmark safe from marauding invaders.
Included in Tower of London admission.
Life in the Baroque Palace. 16 February – 24 February
Hampton Court Palace
Experience life in the Baroque Palace and meet characters from the past this February half term at Hampton Court. Perfect for all the family, visitors can enjoy live drama and hands-on activities exploring the stories of Queen Anne and her courtiers.
Included in Hampton Court Palace admission.
Party at the Palace. 17 February – 22 February
Kensington Palace
This February half term, come and join in the gossip, display, and fun of the Baroque court at Kensington Palace. Take part in traditional court games for a chance to meet Queen Anne, along with other hands-on activities perfect for all the family.
Included in Kensington Palace admission.
Palace Pride Tours. February (check website for dates and times)
Kensington Palace
From Queen Anne's turbulent relationship with Sarah Churchill to the dandies and cross-dressers of the Georgian period, throughout its royal history, Kensington Palace has played host to LGBT+ residents, guests and supporters. New to the palace for 2019, experience an out-of-hours guided tour exploring the loves, losses, and lives of these LGBT+ characters of Kensington’s past.
Tickets: £15 via www.hrp.org.uk/kensington-palace
Florimania: Embroidered Treasures of Hampton Court Palace. 29 – 31 March
Hampton Court Palace
This Mother’s Day weekend, the much-loved Florimania extravaganza will be returning to the King’s State Apartments at Hampton Court Palace, bringing the opulent interiors to life with vibrant floral displays and the sweet scents of spring. This year’s theme is ‘Embroidered treasures of Hampton Court Palace’ and will see the flower arrangements complemented by a variety of historical objects, including rare textiles from the Royal School of Needlework’s archives, showcasing how flowers have inspired embroidery throughout history.
Included in Hampton Court Palace admission.
Poppy Watt
What’s happening at Historic Royal Palaces, January – March 2019?
2019 is set to be another bumper year at Historic Royal Palaces, with a huge number of exciting events, activities, talks, and exhibitions for visitors to enjoy across our sites.
At both Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace, the Baroque era reigns supreme this spring, with hands-on family activities exploring the lives of Queen Anne and the late Stuart monarchs taking place over the February half term. Throughout LGBT History Month, a range of talks and tours will also be taking place at Kensington Palace that will consider royal influence on queer culture throughout history.
Over at the Tower of London, get set for a swashbuckling February half term with the return of Knight School. Travel back to a world of heraldry and valour and explore all the essential skills of a medieval warrior on a quest to become a knight of the Tower!
To experience all that the palaces have to offer this spring, Historic Royal Palaces memberships provide access to all six sites for a whole year from just £52 for individuals or £74 for a family.
Events
Life in the Medieval Palace. 2 January – 31 March
Tower of London
Step back 700 years and enter the Tower of London’s Medieval Palace, home of King Edward I, Hammer of the Scots. Meet characters from the past, including Edward’s new wife and Queen, Margaret of France and enjoy live drama exploring a world of chivalrous knights, troublesome lords, and royal prisoners.
Included in Tower of London admission.
The Drawing Room: A Queer Royal History. 2 February
Kensington Palace
What influence has royalty had on Queer culture? Join an afternoon of talks, debates, workshops, tours and performances to discover the impact royals past and present have had on media, culture and LGBT+ identities.
Tickets: £40 via www.hrp.org.uk/kensington-palace
Knight School – Defend the Tower!. 16 February – 24 February
Tower of London
This February half term become a knight and defend the Tower of London! From manners, etiquette and entertainment, to martial skills and fitness, learn the essential components of a Knight’s arsenal. Finally, the training culminates in a knighting ceremony, where new recruits are enlisted to defend the Tower and keep the great landmark safe from marauding invaders.
Included in Tower of London admission.
Life in the Baroque Palace. 16 February – 24 February
Hampton Court Palace
Experience life in the Baroque Palace and meet characters from the past this February half term at Hampton Court. Perfect for all the family, visitors can enjoy live drama and hands-on activities exploring the stories of Queen Anne and her courtiers.
Included in Hampton Court Palace admission.
Party at the Palace. 17 February – 22 February
Kensington Palace
This February half term, come and join in the gossip, display, and fun of the Baroque court at Kensington Palace. Take part in traditional court games for a chance to meet Queen Anne, along with other hands-on activities perfect for all the family.
Included in Kensington Palace admission.
Palace Pride Tours. February (check website for dates and times)
Kensington Palace
From Queen Anne's turbulent relationship with Sarah Churchill to the dandies and cross-dressers of the Georgian period, throughout its royal history, Kensington Palace has played host to LGBT+ residents, guests and supporters. New to the palace for 2019, experience an out-of-hours guided tour exploring the loves, losses, and lives of these LGBT+ characters of Kensington’s past.
Tickets: £15 via www.hrp.org.uk/kensington-palace
Florimania: Embroidered Treasures of Hampton Court Palace. 29 – 31 March
Hampton Court Palace
This Mother’s Day weekend, the much-loved Florimania extravaganza will be returning to the King’s State Apartments at Hampton Court Palace, bringing the opulent interiors to life with vibrant floral displays and the sweet scents of spring. This year’s theme is ‘Embroidered treasures of Hampton Court Palace’ and will see the flower arrangements complemented by a variety of historical objects, including rare textiles from the Royal School of Needlework’s archives, showcasing how flowers have inspired embroidery throughout history.
Included in Hampton Court Palace admission.
Poppy Watt