This chic looking restaurant is deceiving in its capacity to hold a great number of diners – 190 can be catered for in a full sitting - without ever looking full.
Of course, ambience and aesthetics are only part of any restaurant’s appeal; without good food to match the surroundings the experience is an ultimate disappointment.
Fortunately, the owners (who also had a hand in The Ivy and Le Caprice) know their trade and manage to deliver a diverse menu that should appeal to all tastes, although probably not all pockets.
Offering a cross-cultural selection of Asian inspired dishes that dabble with everything from caviar to lamb cutlets, this is much more than a seafood themed restaurant.
I went for the griddled black tiger prawns followed by the miso glazed Chilean seabass and wrapped up the meal with caramelised pineapple and coconut cake.
Delivering on every level, this is one of the best London restaurants I’ve had the good fortune to eat at this year and would certainly recommend it for a special occasion.
Just remember it’s not light on the wallet but it is worth every penny.
For more information visit the website here.
George R Vaughan
