Royal fever – drink in the atmosphere!
Whether we enjoy it or not, we are likely to be deluged in special ‘Royal Wedding’ events, launches, drinks, menus and other promotions. Here are a few I have spotted which might be of interest.
Greyfriars Vineyard in Surrey has launched a special Cuvée Royale 2015 to celebrate this year’s royal wedding. It is a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, which has been aged in old oak barriques and only 2,400 bottles have been produced. As it is English Wine Week at the end of the month, this might be an interesting one to try – and at £30 a bottle it is quite reasonably priced for a good English sparkling. Available only online from greyfriarsvineyard.co.uk or at the vineyard if you happen to be passing, but other Greyfriars wines are available from Waitrose, Lea & Sandeman and other selected fine wine merchants.
And still, on the subject of booze, Partridges, family-run grocer, and Royal Warrant Holder is launching No. 2 Chelsea Flower Gin to commemorate the Royal Wedding. The launch coincides with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which takes place close to Partridges’ flagship store in Duke of York Square, from Monday 23rd May.
This bergamot infused London Dry Gin has been described as ‘elegant, indulgent and rounded with body and freshness. Notes of bergamot lead but there is also a medley of citrus and coriander with hints of lemon tart and vanilla’. Chelsea Flower Gin is exclusively available in Partridges’ two central London stores in Duke of York Square, Chelsea and Gloucester Road, Kensington and online at www.partridges.co.uk
£29.95 for 50 cl bottle or a 5cl miniature is £3.99
And if you are planning to head over to Windsor to join in the general atmosphere and crush of the Royal wedding you might be interested to know that the pub right beside the station has recently been taken over and had a facelift and refurb. The Royal Windsor has an outside area at the back, which overlooks Windsor Castle itself. The cocktails at £7.95 are very good value and the pub company infuses its own gins. There is a new food menu and I’m told their flatbreads are excellent, so after celebrating you won’t have far to stagger to catch a direct train back home to Twickers!
Alison Jee
Twickenham Tribune
