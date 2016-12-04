There's a new chocolate shop in town!
Now open in Belgravia!
R Chocolate London is a bespoke chocolatier and patisserie offering a truly luxury experience where award winning chefs are crafting unique and exciting chocolates and desserts.
They are seeking to introduce customers to a new world of enjoying chocolate, with tailored experiences around afternoon teas, dessert bar treats, pairing courses and exclusive private events.
Obsessed with quality and driven by passion, R Chocolates combines innovation with hints of childhood nostalgia.
This Christmas, the R Chocolate london boutique in Belgravia looks like the place to be for those special treats and luxurious, once in a yuletide experiences.
For more information visit the R Chocolate London website here.
#rchocolateldn on social media
Poppy Watt
