R Chocolate London

There's a new chocolate shop in town!

Now open in Belgravia!

R Chocolate London is a bespoke chocolatier and patisserie offering a truly luxury experience where award winning chefs are crafting unique and exciting chocolates and desserts.

They are seeking to introduce customers to a new world of enjoying chocolate, with tailored experiences around afternoon teas, dessert bar treats, pairing courses and exclusive private events.

Obsessed with quality and driven by passion, R Chocolates combines innovation with hints of childhood nostalgia.

This Christmas, the R Chocolate london boutique in Belgravia looks like the place to be for those special treats and luxurious, once in a yuletide experiences. 

Poppy Watt