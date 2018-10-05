Pop Up Screens - Cinemas in the snow
Pop Up Screens provides a pop-up cinema experience to moviegoers. They bring brilliant movies to cool locations.
Over the summer they're outdoors and in the winter they turn to more immersive cinema experiences. This Christmas they are in the Hackney Showroom, which is Hackney Downs Studio. A short walk from either Rectory Road station or Hackney Downs station.
Love it or loathe it, it's nearing that time when Londoners trade in casual wear for garish jumpers, single-handedly devour sharing boxes and dust off their copy of Elf after another year. Pop Up Screens is a great believer that Christmas traditions needn't be so repetitive. With a bit of imagination and a heavy helping of fake snow and fir essence, Christmas classics can come alive in ways that you never thought possible.
Pop Up Screens will transform Hackney Showrooms into an enchanting alpine wonderland. Guests will be immersed in a Pop Up Screens take on Narnia and enter a snowy forest through a wardrobe before sitting down for a screening of The Holiday or Love Actually.
This year’s repertoire aims to bring the wonder of Christmas to people of all ages in an unforgettably festive surrounding. Classics include the likes of Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street, The Chronicles of Narnia and of course, Elf. Feel-good romantic comedy The Holiday and cinematic Christmas royalty, It's A Wonderful Life, have been added to the Christmas slate this year due to popular demand.
Pop Up Screens founder David Leydon says: “Our 'Cinema in the Snow' is all about making film watching memorable and exciting for the whole family. We're excited to have added matinee screenings to proceedings this year so kids and parents of all ages can come and enjoy our Narnia inspired set. When you were 5, you wanted to climb into your wardrobe and find something amazing at the back of it – now you finally can!”
As well as a great film there is also the chance to enjoy a festive tipple. They have a bar which will sell hot mulled wine, beer, cider, and wine along with soft drinks and hot chocolate.
Tickets are now on sale for their 'Cinema in the Snow', which will run both matinee and evening screenings from 13th-23rd December
For more information about the venue and tickets click here
Poppy Watt
