Simon Bird, Lily Cole, Charlotte Ritchie, Tom Rosenthal and Matt Berry star in a new production of Christopher Hampton’s The Philanthropist at the Trafalgar Studios directed by Simon Callow.
Based on Moliere's The Misanthrope and first performed the Royal Court in 1970, The Philanthropist depicts a day in the life of Philip, a nerdy Oxford don with a penchant for clever anagrams. With his younger fiancé, Celia, he is hosting a dinner party for six of their academic circle. Outside, however, the world is in turmoil, the Prime Minister and his cabinet have been assassinated and England's greatest writers are being picked off one by one, but when national tragedy strikes these dinner party guests are holding firm on only discussing themselves…Academics out of touch…never!
This new production of The Philanthropist features some of the UK’s most exciting young talent including Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner), Lily Cole (St Trinian's, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and Doctor Who), Charlotte Ritchie (Fresh Meat and Call the Midwife), Tom Rosenthal (Plebs and Friday Night Dinner) and Matt Berry (The IT Crowd, The Mighty Boosh and Toast of London).
Directed by one of the UK’s best-loved actors, Simon Callow, this play is now playing at the Trafalgar Studio One.
For more info visit the website here.
George R Vaughan
