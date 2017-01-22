If high quality Italian is your food of choice then they don't come much better than Giorgio Locatelli's resplendent Marble Arch eatery.
Giorgio Locatelli, founder and brains behind Locanda Locatelli is certainly not media shy and he has come a long way since his early beginnings in Italy.
A visit to his restaurant, which remains one of the highlights of the capital’s food scene, is an experience not to be forgotten and as a Michelin Star establishment it certainly strives to deliver.
Sumptuous flavours that recall Locatelli’s Lake Comabbio origins are everywhere to be found on the menu, including handmade pasta, freshly sourced produce and meticulously chosen wines to enhance every meal and serve up a diverse series of taste sensations.
As a fan of fish I was immediately drawn to all things from the sea. My favourites included the squid ink risotto and the beautifully crafted baked sea bass. Those with a preference for meat are also well catered for with the slow cooked suckling pig one of the stand out dishes.
To finish your meal there are some spectacular desserts, especially the Gorgonzola panna cotta (believe me it’s fantastic) and the chocolate and saffron fondant with orange crumble.
Prices are in the higher bracket but no means the most expensive you will find in London and with a consistent high level of service this is one of the best establishments to share a dinner for two and a good bottle of wine. Just ensure you book in advance because it’s not always easy to get a table.
George R Vaughan
