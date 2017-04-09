The Ledbury

This outstanding restaurant is one of the hottest locations in West London and is still turning heads and stirring palates, even though it is twelve years old.
Brett Graham’s establishment boasts a classy blend of cream and brown colourings and is managed by young, client savvy staff who are professional with their service and enthusiastic about their menu.
Food is modern and blends impressive taste combinations with visually striking presentations.
I tried the exquisite hand-dived scallops with seaweed as a starter and was not disappointed, both by the balance of flavours and the artistry of the delivery.
A sumptuous main course of John Dory with Jerusalem artichoke and lemon was followed by a delightful brown sugar tart with stem ginger ice cream.
If you’re yet to discover this wonderful eatery then get your reservations in early because it remains as popular as ever.
Set menu is four courses at £120 per person and the Tasting Menu with wine is £225.
For more information visit the website here.
George R Vaughan
