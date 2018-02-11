The Jungle Book at Richmond Theatre
The Richmond Theatre, which stands on the Green at Richmond in Surrey today was built in 1899 and designed by the renowned Theatre Architect Frank Matcham. The present Theatre is actually the third Theatre on the site. Its popularity over the years has not faded and last week we were happy to see the production of The Jungle Book based on the stories by Rudyard Kipling.
The Olivier award-winning Jessica Swale had adapted this unforgettable adventure featuring live music on stage by Joe Stilgoe and directed by Max Webster.
This certainly was an evening of entertainment aimed at the whole family and age spectrum. The cast was enthusiastic, articulate and expressive brimming with wholehearted passion for this classic story of Mowgli the man-cub battling for survival in this coming of age story about a boy raised by wolves in the jungle.
The story comes to life in this brand new show packed with memorable characters, new songs, and brilliant storytelling.
Keziah Joseph was a brilliant choice as Mowgli, playing the part of this young boy. Her character was convincing, and her singing ability second to none.
Dyfrig Morris shows the adorable, lovable, fun side of Balloo the bear and provides much-lighthearted comedy throughout the performance.
Deborah Oyelade playing the character Bagheera the panther provides logical solutions to the storyline throughout the show.
Richmond theatre in all its glory is very popular with filmmakers and has doubled for many different theatres in the past. It has also played a part in TV dramas Mr Selfridge; Call the Midwife, Downton Abbey, Toast of London and New Tricks. Feature films include Muppets the Movie, Harry Hill the Movie, and Evita.
A highly entertaining musical, enjoyed by all.
For more information and bookings visit here.
The Jungle Book is at Richmond Theatre until 10 February, then touring
Poppy Watt
