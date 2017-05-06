Ice Sculpting at ICEBAR LONDON

If you've ever wondered what it takes to be an ICEBAR LONDON ice artist, this is the perfect night for you.
Our fun & friendly ice sculpting sessions will give you the chance to carve your own unique ice sculpture under the guidance of our expert ice artists plus toast your creation with celebratory cocktails at -5°C inside the ICEBAR.
An ice sculpting class is perfect for date nights, special occasions or simply making the most of a Wednesday night out with friends.
OUR SUMMER ICE SCULPTING
June: Wednesday 7th June and Wednesday 21st June
July: Wednesday 5th July and Wednesday 19th July
August: Wednesday 2nd August and Wednesday 16th August
TWO PERSON TICKET: Includes ice carving session with a shared 10kg ice block and tools + Icebar Experience ticket with first ice cocktail each for two people – £150 (£75 per person)
SINGLE TICKET: Includes ice carving session with your own 10kg ice block and tools + Icebar Experience ticket with first ice cocktail for one person – £120
The night is designed to last approximately two and a half hours including ice sculpting class and ICEBAR Experience. Complimentaryy bar snacks will be served during the evening along with a round of complimentaryy sparkling cocktails for all ice sculpting class participants.
George R Vaughan
