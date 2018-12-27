The Home Futures Exhibition at Design Museum
West Kensington Design District partner, the Design Museum is currently playing host to The Home Futures exhibition, which compares how past generations imagined we might live in the future, to today's reality. A showcase of more than 150 objects, films, and images from past and present are on display.
The exhibition compares how past generations imagined we might live in the future, to today's reality.
Eszter Steierhoffer, the curator of the exhibition, says: “In the face of all the technological, economic and societal changes of the last few decades, our concept and notion of what home is changing quite drastically.
More than 150 objects, films and images from past and present are on display, exploring a range of themes such as the issue of domestic privacy, the minimum amount of space one can live in, how to make a home more sustainable and the concept of the home as a machine.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
