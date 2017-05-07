Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (12A)

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos.
The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favourite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.
I remember being distinctly sceptical about the original movie, believing that the Marvel franchise was starting to creep towards its more niche characters and storylines. How wrong could I be? I came out thinking it was one of the very best of its kind, delivering a powerhouse ensemble cast who had personality, humour and fantastic action set pieces.
So I was a little more optimistic about heading in for volume 2, if nothing than to simply be reunited with a group of characters I found so inventive and watchable.
Overall this is more of the same, delivered with bigger special effects, a few new characters but maybe not quite the same sense of inventiveness and freshness of the original.
Kurt Russell joins the team and brings a little star power to proceedings but I felt the film didn’t quite maximise his potential.
Still miles better than most of the other special effects laden efforts doing the rounds at the moment, go in with an open mind and you should come out again feeling you’ve just about got something new from the experience, which isn’t such a bad thing.
How many times do we come out of the cinema these days wondering whether we could have done something better with the time we’ve just lost!?
George R Vaughan
