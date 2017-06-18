This charming but slightly overly sentimental movie is the highlight for the week although it has to be said that in a week of unasupicious competition that isn't too hard to achieve!
Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy – his spirited young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace) – in a coastal town in Florida. Frank’s plans for a normal school life for Mary are foiled when the seven-year-old’s mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank’s formidable mother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) whose plans for her granddaughter threaten to separate Frank and Mary.
One of the biggest hurdles to get over is the trailer for this movie, a sales tool that is so bad it is not worth watching if you have ambitions to see the film.
There’s also the ubiquitous British character who takes on the initial role of villain before the inevitable turnaround brings the family unit back on course.
As for the writing, it has obvious plot holes and manipulates the audience in areas that are almost unforgivable but if you accept the film for what it tries to deliver then you won’t be disappointed.
In fact, go in with an open mind, enjoy the performances and what is at its heart a warm tale of love and drama and you will emerge satisfied and surprised from the experience.
George R Vaughan
