Free Fire (15)

Ben Wheatley’s fabulous crime thriller may have echoes of Reservoir Dogs about its delivery but it stands confidently on its own merits, delivering engaging performances from its lead characters in what proves to be one of the highlights of this month’s movie releases.
Justine (Brie Larson) has brokered a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two Irishmen Chris (Cillian Murphy) and Frank (Michael Smiley) and a gang led by Vernon (Sharlto Copley) and Ord (Armie Hammer), who are selling them a stash of guns. But when shots are fired during the handover, complete pandemonium ensues, with everyone at the scene suddenly thrust into a heart-stopping game of survival.
What follows is an entertaining action-drama, played out on a relatively confined set by a cast that have clearly thrown themselves into the task.
Witty dialogue – often laced with expletives – some entertaining if not completely unseen plot twists and a few very funny shoot-out scenes all lend the film a true sense of originality that crams more entertainment than you might think possible into its 90 minutes.
For my money, although the entire cast are excellent, Sharlto Copley manages to steal the show with some of the best lines and a supremely larger than life personality.
See it and you’ll probably come away wanting to see it again.
George R Vaughan
