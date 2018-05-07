Festivals, festivals!
Well, as a foodie myself, I always feel at home at this great event. Some of you may remember when it was held at Hampton Court, then Twickenham (Marble Hill) but now it is at Syon Park where it has been for the last few years.
This year it again falls on the late May bank holiday weekend (26,27 and 28 May) and it also includes a Musicians Against Homelessness music stage plus extended opening times.
The festival will celebrate live music into the night on the newly launched stage with performances from much-loved headliner Toploader and hugely admired band The Hoosiers. Supported by Musicians Against Homelessness, the live music stage will see talented emerging bands and solo artists perform with tickets raising money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis
An all-star line up will be cooking up a storm in the Chef’s Theatre, including Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt, Great British Bake Off winner 2017 Sophie Faldo, as well as Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar, renowned Indian chef Vivek Singh, MasterChef Champion 2018 Kenny Tutt, Great British Bake Off finalist 2017 Steven Carter Bailey and MasterChef winner 2017 Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, to name but a few, all offering recipe secrets and tips to take home.
And another for blazing June!
The House & Garden Festival is always one of the highlights of early summer in my opinion and the ultimate in civilised shopping. This year it promises to be even better than before. For the first time, the prestigious Art & Antiques Fair Olympia will become a major part of the Festival. Taking place alongside HOUSE Fair, Spirit of Summer and the innovative garden event, GROW London, the Festival offers a rare and diverse shopping experience ranging from antiquity to contemporary. With an eclectic array of pieces and products, the focus is on craftsmanship, quality and design for interiors and gardens, as well as luxury lifestyle. Spirit of Summer (my personal favourite part of the show) offers hand- picked independent boutiques and lifestyle products next to the UK’s finest artisan food producers.
For those foodie shoppers in need of sustenance to shop till they drop, there will be the Mosimann’s pop up restaurant and two champagne bars.
The House & Garden Festival will run from Wednesday 20 until Sunday 24 June.
Alison Jee
Twickenham Tribune
