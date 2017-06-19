Nestled in an idyllic spot just meters away from the gates of Richmond Park, The Dysart occupies a large, attractive spot that offers its visitors a welcoming but relaxing escape. Adopting the look of a classic dining pub, this is nevertheless a million miles away from that image, preparing dishes that speak of much more sophisticated and elegant origins.
Kenneth Culhane, a former Roux scholar, is the main man behind The Dysart and he makes much of the fact that a lot of the food served to diners is made using home-grown and locally foraged ingredients, giving most of the dishes coming out of the kitchen a truly unique flavour.
The parsnip soup with coconut and lime is a delicious starter, as are the hand dived Orkney scallops, seated on a bed of black rice.
The mains are equally absorbing, we tried the wild halibut with Tonka bean sauce and the Sika venison that comes with a Valrhona chocolate jus, which works a lot better than one might imagine.
As someone who always looks forward to desserts I was a little underwhelmed by the puddings on offer but found the wild lime crème brulee a pleasant distraction, whilst the Valrhona chocolate tasting was a more indulgent affair.
All in all, The Dysart is a wonderful restaurant that is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Because it sits away from the main town it can sometimes be overlooked but for those in the know, it is a highlight in the Richmond area and enjoys a faithful clientele who regularly return.
For more information visit the website here.
George R Vaughan
