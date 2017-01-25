The Book Of Mormon
This show was an instant hit when it arrived on the West End stage in 2013 and almost 4 years on it is still playing to sell-out crowds who can’t seem to get enough of this savage satire.
Playing at the Prince of Wales Theatre, Leicester Square, the show was created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the men behind the ultimate bad taste animated show, South Park. Joining them on the production is Robert Lopez, an Oscar winning composer with Disney’s Frozen classic “Let It Go”.
Combining biting, often controversial humour with the more contemporary musical theatre style of more traditional shows it tells the story of two young naïve Mormon missionaries who are sent to Uganda to bring converts to their church.
If you’re easily offended this might not be the best choice and it certainly isn’t a first date affair. However, if you’re looking for a decent giggle then there isn’t any better show currently playing in the West End.
With nine Tony Awards, a Grammy and four Olivier Awards to its name, this darling of the critics delivers on so many levels, missing it would be a sin!
George R Vaughan
