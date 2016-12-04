Big Screen

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
It's 1926 and Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident… were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt’s fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.
Harry Potter fans everywhere will have no doubt let out cries of joy when they heard that JK Rowling wasn’t quite finished with the world of wizards and magic and this first film in what will undoubtedly be a completely new franchise is on the whole a great deal of fun.
Eddie Redmayne takes the lead as Newt Scamander and whilst he may not have the immediate appeal of the young Daniel Radcliffe he carries the film well. He is ably assisted by a talented cast and some eye watering special effects that land just at the right time, with the festive season just on the horizon.
A good family film that will keep children (and adults) of all ages happy.
George R Vaughan
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
It's 1926 and Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident… were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt’s fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.
Harry Potter fans everywhere will have no doubt let out cries of joy when they heard that JK Rowling wasn’t quite finished with the world of wizards and magic and this first film in what will undoubtedly be a completely new franchise is on the whole a great deal of fun.
Eddie Redmayne takes the lead as Newt Scamander and whilst he may not have the immediate appeal of the young Daniel Radcliffe he carries the film well. He is ably assisted by a talented cast and some eye watering special effects that land just at the right time, with the festive season just on the horizon.
A good family film that will keep children (and adults) of all ages happy.
George R Vaughan