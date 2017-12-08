Expect more than mince pies and mulled wine at this year’s BBC Good Food’s Festive FEAST
Enjoy a mouth-watering Christmas at Hampton Court Palace with the return of BBC Good Food’s Festive FEAST
8 – 10 December 2017
With the holiday season upon us, there’s no better way to kick-start Christmas than a visit to BBC Good Food’s Festive FEAST. The event is fittingly held in the atmospheric courtyards of Hampton Court Palace, the former home of notorious food-lover King Henry VIII. Hosted in partnership with independent charity Historic Royal Palaces, BBC Good Food’s Festive FEAST promises to be the perfect start to the yuletide celebrations.
For those looking to pick up some top culinary tips, the FEAST Kitchen will be available for visitors to learn from chefs and experts whilst watching them take part in live cookery demonstrations. All sessions are included in admission, with the line-up boasting Anjula Devi, author of Spice For Life, Marcus Bean, regular chef on ITV’s This Morning, and Limahl Asmall, founder of the Tiny Budget Cooking website, plus BBC Good Food’s very own cookery team, and many more still to be announced.
Once the FEAST Kitchen has set tummies rumbling, it’s time to grab some food at one of the many food stalls and pop-up bars within the historic courtyards. From artisan sausage rolls to steaming hot churros, there’s something to suit all taste buds. A trip to Festive FEAST wouldn’t be complete without picking up a souvenir or two to take home, and with a whole host of hand-picked artisan producers and companies, it’s the perfect place to pick up a seasonal treat. For evening shoppers, the Twilight Shopping ticket is available on Friday and Saturday evenings from 4 – 7pm. The perfect chance to grab some last minute gifts, the ticket costs £5 and excludes palace entry. Brand new for 2017 is the VIP experience, where visitors can sip on unlimited fizz in the VIP Courtyard, take part in exclusive workshops, get reserved front row seats in the FEAST Kitchen theatre, complimentary festive treats, plus receive a goody bag and cookery book.
With free entry to Hampton Court Palace’s spectacular State Apartments included with standard tickets, it’s the perfect occasion to explore the palace’s magnificent surroundings, including the world’s oldest puzzle maze, the largest grapevine on the planet and over 65 acres of beautiful formal gardens. Foodies can also head inside the palace to learn what it took to feed up to 600 people twice a day with a visit to the famous Tudor kitchens, before stopping by the only surviving royal chocolate kitchen in the country.
Tickets, which include entry to both Hampton Court Palace and BBC Good Food’s Festive FEAST, are on sale now at www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com/festive-feast
Poppy Watt
