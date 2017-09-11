UK fitness and health Influencer, Marc Dressen has teamed up with Jeans for Genes to raise awareness of the annual fundraising event, which supports children with genetic disorders by improving the quality of their lives.
This year, #JeansforGenes day is on September 22nd, and Marc aims to raise awareness around the importance of people staying active in a sedentary age and getting as many people as possible in the country working out to get healthy and #JeansFit for the fundraising day.
“I want to remind people that whilst fitness is hard work, it can be fun, especially if we combine it with socialising and fundraising.”
Marc recently spoke on Sino Radio London about remaining active in the capital, and one of the subjects that came up was the sedentary lifestyle of children.
“Research from this year shows that children are becoming less active at a younger age and this is really worrying, because humans are made to move.”
This research shows a shift in lifestyle over the past decade, because children learn from imitation and adults are spending much time sitting in cars, at desks and on the sofas...
So... in a bid to get as many people moving as possible Marc has created the #40secondSquatChallenge – the aim is to do as many squats as you can do in just 40 seconds – EASY! But... you need to wear your jeans... film it and share it with @JeansforGenes
Here is a video of @MarcDressenPT and British comedian @RomeshRanga doing their challenge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikqIMNrYv_4&feature=youtu.be
Marc and Romesh will choose a challenge winner and the prize is a free workout at the winner’s work place run by Marc so all the staff...
The Jeans for Genes’ motto is Wear Jeans Change Lives and Marc believes in changing lives for the better through educating others about health, nutrition and fitness.
“Every person can exercise in some way, and I want to get as many people #JeansFit as possible ready for September 22nd 2017”
