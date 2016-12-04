Toys For Christmas

More festive suggestions for the little ones in your life!
Teksta Puppy - £59.99
Fancy a pet without the hassle of the maintenance? The latest Teksta Puppy might be the answer to your wishes.
The latest incarnation of this pet comes with multi-coloured LED eyes and realistic ear movements, all making this puppy the most advanced version yet. With 10 voice recognition commands pre-programmed, Teksta will respond to your voice. Fitted with new applications and multiple command led features this pup will be your child’s new favourite hi-tech companion.
Engineered with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, Teksta can mimic emotions, including barking, crying, whimpering and many more.
Parents, this could be the best alternative to the real thing!
Shimmer And Sparkle Sew Crazy Sewing Machine - £29.99
Show of your creative side with the Shimmer and Sparkle Sew Crazy Sewing Machine, a great first sewing machine. Featuring an abundance of creative features including two speed settings, a safety guard, a foot pedal and just like a full sized machine, the Shimmer and Sparkle has a double stich, winding mechanism to top up new bobbins.
This machine is the perfect introduction to the world of sewing and is equipped with a colourful accessory storage box to keep your spools of thread, 4 needles and 2 fabrics and pattern sheets safe.
Stretch Armstrong - £19.99
Having first made its debut almost 40 years ago, Stretch Armstrong is back with all his original styling, including his classic head sculpture with square jaw, blond locks and his ubiquitous body building trunks.
Kids can play on their own or with friends, stretching the action figure up to 4 x his original size. He can even be tied into knots! Leave him alone and he will return to his original shape, ready to be stretched again.
A brilliant trip down memory lane for parents and a great new experience for children, this is as much fun as it was when it first launched back in 1977.
Original Spirograph Deluxe Set - £24.99
Heritage creative play brands have returned this year, much to the excitement of young creators everywhere. With the Original Spirograph Deluxe Set a whole new generations of aspiring artists can create beautifully intricate designs.
Its another blast from the past and encourages children to dabble with their creative side. No technology or digital screens anywhere in sight. This is pure imagination and all the better for it!
Trolls Just Play’s Poppy Styling Head - £24.99
Being a Troll is all about the trademark hair and Just Play’s Poppy Styling Head will ensure that lots of laughs ensue with its range of hair play and dress up toys!
Children can create wild and wacky hairstyles with the vibrant pink styling head, which looks just like Poppy from the stellar-studded Dreamworks animation film. Complete with a hairbrush, hair clips and accessories, the styling head is a must have for budding hairdressers and Trolls fans alike.
