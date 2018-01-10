Top 10 hottest January sales

The January sales are a great time to look for a good deal as retailers discount more than any other time in the year.
Looking at the activity of over a million customers on the site, Lovethesales.com has brought together a list of the top 10 hottest deals already being clicked on by shoppers in the sales. The list includes gift ideas for everyone with up to 80% off RRP.
Here is a list of the top 10 discounted items consumers are currently looking for in the January sales.
1- TED BAKER ASHLEE LEATHER TOTE BAG , BLACK
Price: £85. Saving off RRP: 54%
The most clicked on product already in the January sales currently is Ted Baker’s Ashlee Tote Bag. Tote bags are the most searched for items over January, as retailers offer big discounts on popular handbags.
2 - IZABEL LONDON OVERSIZE FLORAL PRINT SKATER DRESS
Price: £15. Saving off RRP: 46%
The second most viewed item in the sales is this floral print skater dress by Izabel London. Known for their fabulous dresses, Izabel London has already been very popular among sale shoppers. Lovethesales.com have seen a 130% increase in searches for party dresses already in January.
3 - FRED PERRY TWIN TIPPED LONG SLEEVED POLO SHIRT
Price: £54.99. Saving off RRP: 21%
This Fred Perry long sleeve polo shirt is a smart casual look that is a great colour for the party season. This is the top male product found in the sales at the moment, as Fred Perry proves a big hit with sale shoppers.
4 - UGG JAYNE BUCKLED HEELED CALF BOOT
Price: £41. Saving off RRP: 80%
The Ugg Jayne boot is the 4th most viewed item currently in the sales. Boasting a huge 80% off the original price, it is the biggest discount on our list with £164 off. The popular boot is made from buttery soft leather and features a Twinface sheepskin lining.
5 - LG 4K ULTRA HD SMART LED TV
Price: £529. Saving off RRP: 34%
The ultra smart HD TV comes with a 4k display and a web browser wifi to connect to the internet. LG currently has over 100 TV’s in the sales with this model by far the most popular with consumers.
6 - TM LEWIN - DUKE BLACK QUILTED JACKET
Price: £69. Saving off RRP: 30%
Getting back to work is a perfect excuse to smarten up your look. The 6th most searched for item already in the January sales is this lightweight quilted jacket by TM Lewin. The duke black colour goes great with a smart suit, a big hit in the sales for any working professional.
7 - MICHAEL KORS - RADIANT ROSE GOLD EAU DE PARFUM 100ML
Price: £56.95. Saving off RRP: 31%
This spicy floral Michael Kors fragrance has always been a best-seller. The sophisticated and chic fragrance is a perfect accessory, adding an extra touch of glamour to your lifestyle. Now discounted, it is currently the most popular perfume in the January sales.
8 - LENOVO IDEAPAD 320 LAPTOP
Price: £249.99. Saving off RRP: 44%
Laptop’s have been the most searched for electrical items in the sales so far this January. This Lenova laptop is reliable and ideal for a first computer. With over 800 laptops now in the sales, this Lenova Ideapad 320 has the biggest discount of the bunch with 44% off its RRP.
9 - MARC BY MARC JACOBS - LADIES BLADE WATCH
Price: £114.99. Saving off RRP: 50%
The ladies rose gold blade watch by Marc Jacobs is the most viewed watch in the sales right now. A beautiful salmon dial and a minimalist style finish with 50% off at the moment is making it a popular fashion accessory this January.
10 - DYSON V7 - ANIMAL
Price: £399. Saving off RRP: 5%
The last entry on the list is currently the most viewed home appliance in the sales. The Dyson V7 animal is one of the most powerful cordless, bagless vacuum cleaners around at the moment. The rare discounting of Dyson products has meant this cleaner has proven to be a hit with sale shoppers ever since it was discounted.
Poppy Watt
