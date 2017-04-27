Time to enjoy the great outdoors
As the days get longer, our thoughts turn to planning days in the great outdoors or simply getting out into the garden. The Historic Royal Palaces online shop at www.historicroyalpalaces.com has a wide range of gifts for celebrating the arrival of warmer weather, whether the first glimpse of sunshine means a picnic or time to overhaul the garden, with new seeds or garden accessories and a selection of picnic blankets and hampers.
The White Garden seed pack
A special variety pack of seeds from four of the main varieties chosen for the White Garden planting scheme at Kensington Palace.
This special garden complements the palace’s current exhibition ‘Diana Her Fashion Story’, celebrating the Princess’s life and style at her former home. Diana lived at Kensington Palace for fifteen years and would often stop to talk to the gardeners about their work.
The seeds included are Cosmos, Myosotis, Gypsophila and Agrostis. Price £9.99
Heritage seeds
A range of over 20 flower, vegetable and herb seeds that have been selected by the Head Gardener at Hampton Court Palace and are presented in these brown paper seed packets with pretty botanical style artwork. £2.99 per packet.
Exclusive Milly Green picnic blanket
With the chance of a warm day upon us, why not prepare with a new picnic blanket and hamper. This cotton and waterproof backed picnic blanket – designed by Milly Green - is decorated with iconic illustrations taken from the Hampton Court Palace gardens and is stylish and practical, perfect for outdoor events.
Designed and made in the UK, this collection is inspired by the palace’s formal gardens and maze, and is exclusively available at Historic Royal Palaces. £35.00
Willow barrel picnic hamper for two
A new hamper could be in order for the first picnic of the year. This traditional willow picnic basket hamper is ideal for elegant open-air dining. The unusual barrel shaped design features antique wash willow, cream faux leather detailing and a cotton lining, and contains all the essentials for a perfect luxury picnic for two, including china crockery, stainless steel cutlery and glasses. Price £85.00
Old Boot Cast Iron Boot Scraper
This quirky boot scraper would look wonderful at any door step. Featuring a little cast iron boot design, this boot scraper is the ideal gift for a new home owner or garden lover. Price £14.99
Tudor Rose gardening gloves
Garden in royal style with these Tudor Rose gardening gloves, decorated with the traditional heraldic emblem of England. The Tudor Rose can be found on many historic buildings in England, the most notable being Anne Boleyn’s gateway at Hampton Court Palace. Price £4.99 a pair
Lace cut out planters
New for this spring are these lace cut out beige painted metal gardening containers. The oval planter is the ideal size for two or three plants while the 10cm high ornamental watering can provides a pretty display for a single showstopper. Price £12.99 and £8.99 respectively
Antique style herb planter
No garden should be without herbs. This new herb planter with its vintage distressed style would add a dash of chic to any windowsill. Three nameplates for the popular herbs of basil, oregano and thyme adorn the front, while the wire-decorated roof provides easy access for that all-important finishing touch to your favourite dish. Price £12.99
For more information visit www.historicroyalpalaces.com
Poppy Watt
