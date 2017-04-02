Aries
You do tend to like their secrets and this month you are about to stumble upon an absolute whopper, which, if revealed, could move things in your favour in the workplace at the risk of damaging your integrity. Put plainly, it’s a tough decision you’re going to have to make and one that you won’t have much time to ponder over either. All in all, the order of the day is to move with your instincts. Trust them as your barometer and things will work out serving your best interests in the end. Just remember to guard what you discover well and only reveal what you need to in the event of letting anything out of the bag.
Taurus
Take the best experience you can imagine, double it and maybe, just maybe, you will arrive at the kind of feelings many of you are set to experience this April as a person suddenly appears in your life and literally takes your breath away. You are going to feel like a new individual and your indifferent outlook is set to disperse like dust in a breeze as your emotions get the better of you in a big way. The only problem that exists here is the fact that very soon you will have to confront a departure from your old life – and the possibility of some difficult goodbyes – as this new arrival means you could be heading in a completely new direction before the year is out. But the omens are good so be courageous and take a chance. This shouldn’t be difficult for you.
Gemini
Remember that disagreement you had in January over a car. Remember how you were convinced it had all been settled and you thought you’d seen the back of one particularly difficult individual. Well, unfortunately, it looks like things were not exactly put to bed and a loose end from that incident is about to rear its ugly head in the form of an unexpected bill. Before you lose your temper completely and charge off in a fit of rage to confront those concerned just take a moment to check the small print and go through some of your own paperwork on the matter. A little investigation will reveal that they don’t have a leg to stand on but unless you follow this through calmly you’ll never see it.
Cancer
Things have progressed since the start of the year and it looks as if those of you who took a chance last month in chasing a dream or long-standing ambition will actually have made some progress! However, there is still plenty of hard work ahead and although you are not afraid to pull your weight for something you desire, just make sure you don’t over do it! In family matters, your concerns may be directed towards a relative whose financial weaknesses are dragging them deeper into debt. Your sensible fiscal advice will be needed to help them out of this predicament but don’t expect things to go smoothly.
Leo
You’ve been nothing if not erratic over the last few weeks and that has as much to do with an inner conflict you are wrestling with as influences beyond your control that have been shaping your life of late. Fortunately, things are set to change and an air of stability is about to settle on you, which will allow you to think more clearly and shake yourself free of much of the uncertainty clouding your thoughts. You are a restless animal who likes the earth beneath her feet to be solid and uncluttered so if anything hinders your confidence then you don’t wait around for matters to get any more complicated. Just a sight of greener pastures and you are away. However, this time, sticking it out could bring you much bigger rewards than you first imagined.
Virgo
Things have been improving all the time on the relationship front since you suffered a slight dip a few months back and it seems that any problems you and a loved did encounter have now been completely ironed out. This offers the promise of better days ahead and as we move towards the festive season you can feel confident that your partner is as committed to the union as you are. However, things are not so rosy at work and a demanding boss looks set to stretch your patience to the limit. Rather than blow your top, try and sit them down first and talk through your concerns.
Libra
You have been struggling with unsavory elements in the work place recently; people who seem intent on making your life difficult. This has left you with a testing predicament on your hands: do you stay and fight your corner or do you look for an alternative job and the promise of a more balanced life. The choice can’t be made by anyone else, but you need to weigh up both options carefully. Whatever you do is bound to have a significant effect on those closest to you so be sure to consult loved ones before making any major changes in your life.
Scorpio
This month you will receive some excellent news concerning your current role within the workplace and promotion – together with a pay rise – looks set to give you good reason to celebrate. However, your gain is inevitably someone else’s loss and you should prepare to face some flack from a rather ingenuous and jealous colleague who feels that perhaps they were more deserving of the success than you. On the relationship front, a partner may surprise you with some news concerning a move but you will be encouraged by the plans they want you to be part of. For the first time in your life you could be feeling part of something very special indeed.
Sagittarius
To describe the last few weeks as unpredictable would be an understatement where your sign is concerned. Never ones to be upset or ruffled easily, even many of you have let the strains and stresses overcome your usual light hearted nature and tested your patience to the limit. What you need more than anything this now is a holiday and if you have the opportunity to get away you should do so without a second thought. Your batteries are in great need of a recharge and with further challenging situations envisaged throughout the rest of 2017, you will need to be at your best to deal with times both good and bad so get the brochures out and start picking a destination!
Capricorn
As the song goes: “you can’t always get what you want” and no matter how much it may annoy or frustrate you that fact is something you need to come to terms with. With the fingers of desire beginning to wane on a current love affair, you need to question whether the person you have been drawn towards actually wants you as much as you want him. The harsh reality may not be one you wish to confront nor accept but do so you must, regardless. You have been kidding yourself for long enough and if you’re not happy with the rules of the game then now’s the time to leave the playing field.
Aquarius
If only you could listen to your heart a little more rather than always follow the logical route then you might be surprised by what you discover, for it seems that someone close by has amorous intentions towards you and yet their efforts thus far have passed by unnoticed. Take a step back from the industry and mechanics of the world and you might be surprised to discover that there are others things beyond the framework of the logical world. You are a lot lonelier than you care to admit to others and perhaps this kind of attention is just what you need to provide a more complete sense of being to your personality.
Pisces
You are sometimes accused of not seeing things you start through to the end. However, in the coming weeks you will prove to many of the doubters around you that – when the occasion calls for it – you can take a task past the finish line if it inspires you enough. And there is no shadow of a doubt that in the case of one particular goal or ambition, you will not be swayed from your course. On the relationship front you could hear from a ex-partner from long ago whose surprise appearance may cause stirrings within you that you would not have expected!
Lilly Light
